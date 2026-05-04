Pakistan Among Weakest Passports, Ranked Fourth Globally

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) According to the latest list of the world's strongest and weakest passports, Singapore ranks first, while Pakistan is placed fourth among the weakest passports.

The latest ranking issued by the Henley Passport Index shows that Singapore remains at the top position globally, with its citizens able to travel visa-free to 192 countries, the highest level of global mobility.

In second place are Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates, jointly, with visa-free access to 187 countries. They are followed by Norway and Switzerland, whose citizens can travel to 185 countries without a visa.

The report further states that European countries dominate the list of the strongest passports overall, with the European Union averaging visa-free access to 183 countries, equal to Malaysia and the United Kingdom.

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On the other hand, Afghanistan ranks at the bottom of the list, with its citizens able to travel visa-free to only 23 countries. Syria holds the second weakest passport, followed by Iraq in third place, while Pakistan is ranked fourth among the weakest passports.

The report highlights that factors such as political instability, conflicts, and rising migration trends contribute to weaker passport rankings in these countries.