People's Endorsement Of PM Modi's Govt, Setback For INDIA Bloc: BJP MP Sudhakar

MENAFN - IANS) Chikkaballapur (Bengaluru), May 4 (IANS) BJP MP K. Sudhakar said that the party has secured an unprecedented victory in four out of five states in the Assembly elections, reflecting the people's appreciation for the development work carried out by the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and serves as a strong rebuke to the Congress and the INDIA bloc.

He stated that the resounding victory of the BJP-led NDA alliance in the Assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry is a clear indication that people have endorsed PM Modi's development agenda. Since the last Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party and its allies had formed the INDIA bloc in an attempt to weaken public support for the BJP. However, he said, it has once again been proven that the INDIA bloc is a major failure.

In West Bengal, he alleged that people, frustrated with the misrule of Mamata Banerjee's TMC, communal politics, hooliganism, anti-industry policies, and policies favouring illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, have supported the NDA and voted out the Trinamool.

He added that the BJP has put an end to what he described as authoritarian rule, where“Didi's word was final”, and that the NDA has achieved a historic victory in the state. He said West Bengal will now move on the path of development like other BJP-ruled states.

In Tamil Nadu, he said the team led by M.K. Stalin, an ally of the Congress, has suffered a major setback, while the AIADMK-led NDA alliance has achieved a remarkable victory. He added that the BJP has also performed strongly in Assam and Puducherry.

Sudhakar remarked that this outcome should serve as a lesson to the Congress government, which, he alleged, has focused on populist guarantees rather than development. He claimed that a similar result would emerge in the next Assembly elections in Karnataka, bringing an end to what he termed anti-people governance.

He expressed gratitude to the voters for supporting the BJP and the NDA alliance. He also extended congratulations to PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National BJP President Nitin Nabin, and party workers.