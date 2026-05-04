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Two Killed in Israeli Strikes on South Lebanon Despite Truce
(MENAFN) At least two individuals were killed Monday as Israel carried out fresh airstrikes across southern Lebanon, in what Lebanese media described as continued violations of an active ceasefire agreement.
The fatalities occurred during attacks on the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
In a simultaneous escalation, the Israeli military launched additional airstrikes targeting the towns of Debaal and Qana in the country's south, preceded by evacuation warnings issued to four surrounding villages.
Artillery fire struck the town of Mansouri, while Israeli forces conducted raids on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit, both located within the Nabatieh Governorate.
The intensified campaign, which Israel launched on March 2, has claimed the lives of more than 2,600 people and uprooted over 1.6 million others across Lebanon, according to official figures from Beirut.
The strikes come despite a ceasefire framework brokered by US President Donald Trump, who on April 17 announced an initial 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon — a halt he subsequently extended by three weeks, pushing the deadline to May 17.
The fatalities occurred during attacks on the town of Shahour in the Tyre district, according to Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA).
In a simultaneous escalation, the Israeli military launched additional airstrikes targeting the towns of Debaal and Qana in the country's south, preceded by evacuation warnings issued to four surrounding villages.
Artillery fire struck the town of Mansouri, while Israeli forces conducted raids on Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Braashit, both located within the Nabatieh Governorate.
The intensified campaign, which Israel launched on March 2, has claimed the lives of more than 2,600 people and uprooted over 1.6 million others across Lebanon, according to official figures from Beirut.
The strikes come despite a ceasefire framework brokered by US President Donald Trump, who on April 17 announced an initial 10-day truce between Israel and Lebanon — a halt he subsequently extended by three weeks, pushing the deadline to May 17.
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