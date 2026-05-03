403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
VaultsPay and Mastercard Announce Strategic Collaboration to Expand Digital Payments in the UAE
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 1 May 2026: UAE based fintech company VaultsPay has entered into a strategic collaboration with Mastercard. The two organizations formalized their agreement marking a milestone intended to enhance digital payment capabilities and support financial inclusion across the UAE.
Through this collaboration, VaultsPay will leverage Mastercard’s global network and technology to issue virtual and physical payment cards, further expanding its comprehensive portfolio of acquiring, digital payment, and consumer-focused solutions.
The partnership enables VaultsPay to introduce a wide range of card products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. By integrating Mastercard’s secure, scalable, and globally accepted payments infrastructure, VaultsPay will deliver seamless, reliable, and innovative card solutions that empower users across both retail and digital ecosystems.
The collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to advancing cashless economies and supporting the UAE’s vision of building a digitally empowered financial landscape. It will accelerate the adoption of secure, frictionless payment experiences while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.
His Excellency Ali Hamad Mubarak Almheiri, Chairman of VaultsPay, said: "This landmark agreement with Mastercard represents a strategic step forward in VaultsPay’s mission to reshape the digital payments landscape. Together, we are driving innovation that strengthens financial inclusion and enables faster access to secure, modern financial products for consumers and businesses alike."
Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP and Country Manager, UAE and Oman, added: “At Mastercard, we are dedicated to equipping fintech companies like VaultsPay with the tools and technology needed to fuel the local payment ecosystem. Building on our commitment to connect and protect an additional 500 million people and small businesses by 2030, this collaboration underscores our shared vision for advancing digital transformation and financial inclusion through secure and accessible payment options.”
Through this collaboration, VaultsPay will leverage Mastercard’s global network and technology to issue virtual and physical payment cards, further expanding its comprehensive portfolio of acquiring, digital payment, and consumer-focused solutions.
The partnership enables VaultsPay to introduce a wide range of card products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. By integrating Mastercard’s secure, scalable, and globally accepted payments infrastructure, VaultsPay will deliver seamless, reliable, and innovative card solutions that empower users across both retail and digital ecosystems.
The collaboration reinforces a shared commitment to advancing cashless economies and supporting the UAE’s vision of building a digitally empowered financial landscape. It will accelerate the adoption of secure, frictionless payment experiences while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.
His Excellency Ali Hamad Mubarak Almheiri, Chairman of VaultsPay, said: "This landmark agreement with Mastercard represents a strategic step forward in VaultsPay’s mission to reshape the digital payments landscape. Together, we are driving innovation that strengthens financial inclusion and enables faster access to secure, modern financial products for consumers and businesses alike."
Gina Petersen-Skyrme, SVP and Country Manager, UAE and Oman, added: “At Mastercard, we are dedicated to equipping fintech companies like VaultsPay with the tools and technology needed to fuel the local payment ecosystem. Building on our commitment to connect and protect an additional 500 million people and small businesses by 2030, this collaboration underscores our shared vision for advancing digital transformation and financial inclusion through secure and accessible payment options.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment