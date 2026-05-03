Office Of President Outlines Grounds For Sanctions Against Kiryukhin, Pozdnyakov, And Mamiashvili

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Advisor–Commissioner of the President for Sanctions Policy, Vladyslav Vlasiuk, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“Ukrainian sanctions against Alan Kiryukhin are linked to his involvement in the creation and promotion of financial instruments designed to circumvent restrictions, in particular through crypto infrastructure and the A7A5 stablecoin,” he noted, recalling that the 20th EU sanctions package specifically included a Kyrgyz exchange that worked with this asset.

At the same time, Kiryukhin is the director and co-owner of the payment agents Farvater Finance and Ruscriptotrade, which operate in a closed mode-“without a public presence, but with significant turnover.”

According to him, such structures are used to conduct transactions outside the standard financial system.

Also, Vlasiuk emphasized that ties to business structures affiliated with the family of sanctioned Nikolai Patrushev and sanctioned businessman Roman Abramovich indicate the integration of these mechanisms into a broader system of state interests.

“As for Stanislav Pozdnyakov, former president of the Russian Olympic Committee, and Mikhail Mamiashvili (president of the Russian Wrestling Federation), the grounds for sanctions are their public support for the war and their involvement in using sports as a tool of state policy and propaganda,” the representative emphasized.

The presidential advisor noted that these individuals were considered for inclusion in the 20th package of EU sanctions but were removed at the final stage. However,“the very fact that they were considered indicates the high priority of these individuals in sanctions policy.”

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“The grounds for imposing sanctions against them have already been communicated to our partners. We expect that in the next 21st package, there will be alignment with Ukrainian decisions, and these restrictions will be supported at the EU level,” Vlasiuk added.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decision of the National Security and Defense Council imposing sanctions on five individual whose actions threaten Ukraine's national interests, security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.