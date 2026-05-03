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Jordan Strikes Smuggling Sites in Southern Syria
(MENAFN) The Jordanian armed forces announced that they conducted early Sunday airstrikes targeting locations allegedly used by drug and weapons smugglers near the kingdom’s northern frontier in southern Syria, according to a state news agency. The military indicated that these operations were part of ongoing efforts to address cross-border smuggling threats.
According to the army, the targeted facilities included buildings and storage sites believed to serve as staging points for smuggling activities into Jordan. Officials said these locations were selected based on intelligence assessments and were eliminated through highly accurate strikes aimed at disabling their operational capacity.
The military explained that the action comes in response to an increase in attempted smuggling operations, emphasizing that the objective was to halt the influx of narcotics and weapons into Jordanian territory. The escalation reflects continuing security challenges along the border region.
In parallel, a broadcaster in Syria, citing unnamed sources, reported that Jordanian aircraft hit a suspected compound in Shahba village in Syria’s Suwayda province, believed to contain weapons and illicit drugs. The report also noted that nearby areas close to a former state security facility in the city were struck, with witnesses observing drone activity and the movement of ambulances in the aftermath.
Jordan has repeatedly carried out similar operations in recent years, targeting drug trafficking networks operating along its northern border with Syria. These actions are part of a broader effort to curb organized smuggling activities that have intensified in the region.
The latest strikes also come against the backdrop of political and security changes in Syria, where the new governing authority has been working to reinforce nationwide stability following the removal of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after more than two decades in power.
Assad reportedly fled to Russia, bringing an end to Ba’ath Party rule that had lasted since 1963. A transitional government led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa assumed office in January 2025.
According to the army, the targeted facilities included buildings and storage sites believed to serve as staging points for smuggling activities into Jordan. Officials said these locations were selected based on intelligence assessments and were eliminated through highly accurate strikes aimed at disabling their operational capacity.
The military explained that the action comes in response to an increase in attempted smuggling operations, emphasizing that the objective was to halt the influx of narcotics and weapons into Jordanian territory. The escalation reflects continuing security challenges along the border region.
In parallel, a broadcaster in Syria, citing unnamed sources, reported that Jordanian aircraft hit a suspected compound in Shahba village in Syria’s Suwayda province, believed to contain weapons and illicit drugs. The report also noted that nearby areas close to a former state security facility in the city were struck, with witnesses observing drone activity and the movement of ambulances in the aftermath.
Jordan has repeatedly carried out similar operations in recent years, targeting drug trafficking networks operating along its northern border with Syria. These actions are part of a broader effort to curb organized smuggling activities that have intensified in the region.
The latest strikes also come against the backdrop of political and security changes in Syria, where the new governing authority has been working to reinforce nationwide stability following the removal of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after more than two decades in power.
Assad reportedly fled to Russia, bringing an end to Ba’ath Party rule that had lasted since 1963. A transitional government led by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa assumed office in January 2025.
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