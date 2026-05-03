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Pakistan, Kuwait Hold Talks on Middle East Crisis, Energy Disruptions
(MENAFN) Pakistan and Kuwait held discussions on Saturday addressing the shifting situation in the Middle East and its “wider” economic consequences, which have already disrupted global energy flows, according to official statements.
As stated by reports, the talks took place between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as Islamabad continues its efforts to mediate and revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.
During the exchange, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s "continued" role in encouraging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to support peace and regional stability, according to a statement.
Jarrah, in return, "commended" Pakistan’s efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and security, according to the statement.
Both countries also reiterated their "strong fraternal" relationship and agreed to maintain ongoing communication.
The discussions come amid a broader conflict that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with actions against Israeli and US-aligned interests in the Gulf, as well as shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a two-week ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation led by Pakistan, and direct negotiations were held in Islamabad on April 11, those efforts did not lead to a permanent agreement.
US President Donald Trump later prolonged the ceasefire without announcing a new timeframe, reportedly at Pakistan’s request.
As stated by reports, the talks took place between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, as Islamabad continues its efforts to mediate and revive stalled negotiations between the United States and Iran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.
During the exchange, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s "continued" role in encouraging dialogue and diplomatic solutions to support peace and regional stability, according to a statement.
Jarrah, in return, "commended" Pakistan’s efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and security, according to the statement.
Both countries also reiterated their "strong fraternal" relationship and agreed to maintain ongoing communication.
The discussions come amid a broader conflict that began on Feb. 28, when US and Israeli forces carried out strikes on Iran, prompting Tehran to respond with actions against Israeli and US-aligned interests in the Gulf, as well as shutting down the Strait of Hormuz.
Although a two-week ceasefire was declared on April 8 through mediation led by Pakistan, and direct negotiations were held in Islamabad on April 11, those efforts did not lead to a permanent agreement.
US President Donald Trump later prolonged the ceasefire without announcing a new timeframe, reportedly at Pakistan’s request.
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