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Trump Slams Democrats Over Filibuster Claims
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump used social media on Saturday to sharply criticize Democrats, targeting their use of the congressional filibuster. He accused them of pursuing what he described as a plan to “rig” the upcoming November Midterm elections.
“(T)his same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, repeating his unproven allegations that the 2020 presidential election—when he lost to Joe Biden—was “rigged” and “stolen.”
In his post, Trump also urged Republicans to adopt a more aggressive stance, writing, "GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!" He added, "They're no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don't want to let that happen again!"
He further escalated his rhetoric by claiming, "These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War," referring to his political opponents.
Trump’s remarks came shortly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer from the Democratic Party revealed the formation of a new task force aimed at “shield”ing the 2026 midterm elections “from the direct threats posed by President Trump and MAGA Republicans.”
Schumer also noted that former Attorney General Eric Holder, who previously served under President Barack Obama, would join the initiative as an “expert/advisor” supporting the group of senators.
“(T)his same group of Human Garbage RIGGED the 2020 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, repeating his unproven allegations that the 2020 presidential election—when he lost to Joe Biden—was “rigged” and “stolen.”
In his post, Trump also urged Republicans to adopt a more aggressive stance, writing, "GET TOUGH REPUBLICANS — THEY'RE COMING, AND THEY'RE COMING FAST!" He added, "They're no good for our Country, they almost destroyed it, and we don't want to let that happen again!"
He further escalated his rhetoric by claiming, "These are highly dishonest people who are, in many ways, treasonous, in that they are trying to destabilize the United States of America in what, some would call, a War," referring to his political opponents.
Trump’s remarks came shortly after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer from the Democratic Party revealed the formation of a new task force aimed at “shield”ing the 2026 midterm elections “from the direct threats posed by President Trump and MAGA Republicans.”
Schumer also noted that former Attorney General Eric Holder, who previously served under President Barack Obama, would join the initiative as an “expert/advisor” supporting the group of senators.
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