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Pope Leo XIV to Host Marco Rubio
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV is set to welcome U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the Vatican in the coming week, according to a report by a news agency on Sunday. The visit highlights an anticipated diplomatic engagement between the Vatican and the United States.
The pope is scheduled to hold a meeting with Rubio on May 7, although the encounter has not yet been officially included in the pontiff’s public agenda, as reported by the news agency.
In addition, Rubio is expected to conduct talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to information cited by sources and relayed by the news agency.
The pope is scheduled to hold a meeting with Rubio on May 7, although the encounter has not yet been officially included in the pontiff’s public agenda, as reported by the news agency.
In addition, Rubio is expected to conduct talks with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, according to information cited by sources and relayed by the news agency.
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