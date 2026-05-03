403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Court Extends Detention of Gaza-Bound Flotilla Volunteers
(MENAFN) An Israeli court has extended the detention of two activists from a Gaza-bound humanitarian flotilla, keeping them in custody for an additional two days as legal proceedings continue.
The individuals, identified as Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, were part of a maritime aid mission organised to deliver supplies to Gaza. Prosecutors had initially requested a longer extension of detention on security-related grounds, but the court approved a shorter period.
Legal representatives of the activists argue that the proceedings are fundamentally flawed and lack legal basis, according to statements cited by a Palestinian rights advocacy organisation. They also maintain that no formal charges have been filed and that the two remain under interrogation in the pre-indictment stage.
The activists are reportedly being held in isolation at a detention facility, while their legal team continues to challenge the legitimacy of their detention. Both individuals are said to be participating in a hunger strike in protest.
The flotilla itself was part of a larger humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering aid to Gaza and challenging long-standing restrictions on access to the territory. Organisers say the convoy included multiple ships carrying relief supplies and departed from European ports in early April, with additional vessels joining later from other Mediterranean locations.
The mission was reportedly intercepted far from its destination, raising further international debate over maritime enforcement and humanitarian access to Gaza.
The broader context includes the longstanding blockade on Gaza, which has severely limited movement of goods and people for years, as well as continued military operations in the territory that have caused extensive casualties and destruction, according to humanitarian assessments.
The case adds to growing diplomatic and legal tensions surrounding maritime aid missions and access to the region.
The individuals, identified as Thiago de Avila and Saif Abukeshek, were part of a maritime aid mission organised to deliver supplies to Gaza. Prosecutors had initially requested a longer extension of detention on security-related grounds, but the court approved a shorter period.
Legal representatives of the activists argue that the proceedings are fundamentally flawed and lack legal basis, according to statements cited by a Palestinian rights advocacy organisation. They also maintain that no formal charges have been filed and that the two remain under interrogation in the pre-indictment stage.
The activists are reportedly being held in isolation at a detention facility, while their legal team continues to challenge the legitimacy of their detention. Both individuals are said to be participating in a hunger strike in protest.
The flotilla itself was part of a larger humanitarian initiative aimed at delivering aid to Gaza and challenging long-standing restrictions on access to the territory. Organisers say the convoy included multiple ships carrying relief supplies and departed from European ports in early April, with additional vessels joining later from other Mediterranean locations.
The mission was reportedly intercepted far from its destination, raising further international debate over maritime enforcement and humanitarian access to Gaza.
The broader context includes the longstanding blockade on Gaza, which has severely limited movement of goods and people for years, as well as continued military operations in the territory that have caused extensive casualties and destruction, according to humanitarian assessments.
The case adds to growing diplomatic and legal tensions surrounding maritime aid missions and access to the region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment