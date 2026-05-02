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Kyiv Under Drone Attack As Air Defense Systems Engage Targets

Kyiv Under Drone Attack As Air Defense Systems Engage Targets


2026-05-02 07:01:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv is under attack by Russian strike drones, with air defense systems currently operating in the capital.

According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

"The air threat remains. We urge residents and visitors of the capital to stay in shelters. Air defense activity is possible," the statement said.

Explosions were heard in the city.

Ukraine's Air Force reported UAVs in the area of Boryspil moving in the direction of Kyiv.

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UkrinForm

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