Karnataka: Yediyurappa Not Just A Leader But A Force, Says Vijayendra Abhimanotsava On May 9 To Showcase It

MENAFN - IANS) Tumakuru (Karnataka), May 3 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra said on Sunday that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is not just an individual but a "force", and that this would be evident at the 'Abhimanotsava' event scheduled to be held in Chitradurga on May 9.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and inviting the junior seer, Shivasiddheshwara Swamiji, to the event, Vijayendra said lakhs of supporters from across all Assembly constituencies in the state are expected to attend.

"There will be a sea of people," he added.

He said that the programme will be held under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the presence of several seers and religious heads.

Vijayendra said the immense trust that people across the state have in Yediyurappa remains strong.

"People continue to repose the same faith in him. Party workers have organised this event with happiness and pride," he added.

He also noted that revered seers, pontiffs, and religious leaders from various communities across the state will participate in the programme, describing it as a rare and special occasion.

Vijayendra said arrangements are being made to ensure that supporters travelling from different parts of the state do not face any inconvenience.

He added that they should be able to travel safely, attend the event without haste, and return comfortably, with proper arrangements for food and hospitality.

"This reflects Yediyurappa's concern for the people," he said.

Vijayendra on Sunday visited the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru and offered special worship and prayers at the samadhi of the revered Shivakumara Swamiji, who is widely known as the "Walking God".

Later, the State BJP President respectfully invited the junior seer of the Mutt, Shivashivamurthy Shivacharya Swamiji, to the 'Abhimanotsava' programme being organised on May 9 in Chitradurga in honour of former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and sought his blessings.

Vijayendra had earlier announced that former Chief Minister Yediyurappa will make a ceremonial entry into Chitradurga city on May 8 at 5 p.m. as part of the celebrations marking 50 years of his political journey.

The event will be held in a grand manner, similar to a "mini Dasara", with a procession featuring more than 25 cultural troupes.

Farmers and women from across the state are expected to participate in large numbers to welcome Yediyurappa.

He said that the main stage programme will begin at 11 a.m. on May 9, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to arrive by noon.

"More than 1,000 seers, pontiffs and religious leaders are expected to attend. More than 10 lakh supporters from across the state, from Bidar to Chamarajanagar, are likely to participate in the event," he added.

Vijayendra said that people across the state have shown great enthusiasm in organising the programme and expressed hope that it would be a success.

Appealing not to politicise the event, the State BJP President added that it should not be given any political colour.