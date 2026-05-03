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Experienced South Korean Air Force Pilots Exit for Civilian Airline Careers
(MENAFN) Around 900 South Korean Air Force pilots have resigned from military service to pursue higher-paying positions in civilian aviation over the past ten years, according to media reports on Sunday, which referenced official data.
Based on a report presented by the air force to the parliamentary sub-committee on national defense, 896 "skilled" air force pilots chose voluntary discharge between 2017 and March 2026, as reported by a news agency.
The air force categorizes skilled pilots as personnel with eight to 17 years of service experience, who are capable of independently carrying out missions as well as training junior and lower-ranked aviators.
Among those who departed, 730 were fighter pilots, 148 were cargo aircraft pilots, and 18 operated rotary-wing aircraft.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 100 pilots annually left the air force to join the civilian aviation sector. However, in 2021, only seven pilots transitioned to civilian roles as global air travel sharply declined.
To curb large-scale departures, the air force has enforced mandatory service obligations for pilots—15 years for graduates of the Air Force Academy who operate fighter jets or cargo aircraft, and 10 years for those who did not attend the military academy.
Based on a report presented by the air force to the parliamentary sub-committee on national defense, 896 "skilled" air force pilots chose voluntary discharge between 2017 and March 2026, as reported by a news agency.
The air force categorizes skilled pilots as personnel with eight to 17 years of service experience, who are capable of independently carrying out missions as well as training junior and lower-ranked aviators.
Among those who departed, 730 were fighter pilots, 148 were cargo aircraft pilots, and 18 operated rotary-wing aircraft.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, roughly 100 pilots annually left the air force to join the civilian aviation sector. However, in 2021, only seven pilots transitioned to civilian roles as global air travel sharply declined.
To curb large-scale departures, the air force has enforced mandatory service obligations for pilots—15 years for graduates of the Air Force Academy who operate fighter jets or cargo aircraft, and 10 years for those who did not attend the military academy.
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