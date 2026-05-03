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Berlin Warns US Force Cuts in Europe Expected Amid Iran War Dispute
(MENAFN) Germany’s defense minister indicated that a reduction in US military forces stationed in Europe was anticipated, as disagreements intensify between Washington and its European partners over the conflict involving Iran.
According to statements cited by reports, Boris Pistorius said it was not surprising that the United States would scale back its troop presence, including in Germany, following plans by the US military to withdraw around 5,000 personnel.
The development comes at a time of strained ties between the US and several European allies amid differing views on the ongoing confrontation with Iran.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has remarked that Iran is “humiliating” the United States during negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.
Pistorius emphasized that European nations need to take on a larger share of their own defense responsibilities, noting that Germany is “on the right track” as it works to strengthen its military capabilities and speed up defense procurement.
He also underlined that Berlin will maintain close cooperation with its allies, particularly Britain, France, Poland, and Italy.
According to statements cited by reports, Boris Pistorius said it was not surprising that the United States would scale back its troop presence, including in Germany, following plans by the US military to withdraw around 5,000 personnel.
The development comes at a time of strained ties between the US and several European allies amid differing views on the ongoing confrontation with Iran.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has remarked that Iran is “humiliating” the United States during negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict.
Pistorius emphasized that European nations need to take on a larger share of their own defense responsibilities, noting that Germany is “on the right track” as it works to strengthen its military capabilities and speed up defense procurement.
He also underlined that Berlin will maintain close cooperation with its allies, particularly Britain, France, Poland, and Italy.
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