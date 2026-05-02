MOI Urges Sea-Goers To Report Unknown Objects Or Debris Immediately

Such objects or debris must only be handled by the competent authorities, as they may contain hazardous materials that could pose a risk to public safety

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.