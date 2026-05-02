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MOI Urges Sea-Goers To Report Unknown Objects Or Debris Immediately
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior calls on the public to immediately report any unknown objects or debris suspected to have resulted from the interception of missiles or unmanned aerial vehicles found at sea within the territorial waters of Qatar, to ensure the safety of sea users.
Such objects or debris must only be handled by the competent authorities, as they may contain hazardous materials that could pose a risk to public safetyMOI debri sea goers caution
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