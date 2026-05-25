Kusal Mendis Named Sri Lanka's White-Ball Captain For West Indies Tou

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, May 25 (IANS) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Kusal Mendis as the white-ball captain for next month's all-format tour of the West Indies. This decision represents a major shift in leadership ahead of an important overseas assignment.

Mendis, who plays as a wicketkeeper-batter, will lead Sri Lanka in both the ODI and T20I series. He replaces Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka in those roles. Dhananjaya de Silva will continue as captain of the Test side for the two-match series.

Sri Lanka Cricket announced the squads on social media. The statement said,“Sri Lanka Cricket's Selection Panel has selected the following squads for Sri Lanka's Tour of the West Indies 2026. The tour will feature matches across all three formats - ODI, T20I, and Test cricket.”

This leadership change comes after Sri Lanka's disappointing T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. The team did not qualify for the knockout stages under Shanaka's leadership. Shanaka remains in the 16-member T20I squad, while Asalanka has been left out of the T20 team despite being included in the ODI squad.

Another positive for Sri Lanka is the return of star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. He has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads after recovering from a hamstring injury he sustained during the T20 World Cup. The injury had kept him out since early February and also caused him to miss the IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants.

Kamindu Mendis will serve as vice-captain in both white-ball formats. Other experienced players, like Pathum Nissanka, Maheesh Theekshana, and Dushmantha Chameera, are also in the squads.

The tour starts with a three-match ODI series from June 3 to 8. This will be followed by three T20Is on June 11, 13, and 14. The Test series will conclude the tour, with both matches scheduled at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium from June 25 to 29 and July 3 to 7.

Sri Lanka's squads also include several emerging players such as Pavan Rathnayake, Kamil Mishara, and Eshan Malinga as the team prepares for a new cycle under fresh white-ball leadership.

Sri Lanka Test squad:

Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Kamindu Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Kusal Mendis, Milan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Isitha Wijesundara, Kasun Rajitha

Sri Lanka ODI squad:

Kusal Mendis (capt), Kamindu Mendis (vice-capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Milan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Sri Lanka T20I squad:

Kusal Mendis (capt), Kamindu Mendis (vice-capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Pavan Rathnayake, Lasith Croospulle, Dasun Shanaka, Milan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Eshan Malinga, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.