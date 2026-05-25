Odisha CM Invites PM Modi For BJP Govt's Second Anniversary Celebrations

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday extended an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the celebrations marking the completion of two years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in office.

According to official sources, CM Majhi, who is on a two-day visit, called on PM Modi in New Delhi on Monday and discussed issues concerning Odisha.

Informing about the meeting with PM Modi, the Chief Minister wrote on his X handle,“Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi Ji in New Delhi today. Discussed the strategic acceleration of Odisha's infrastructure development, enhancement of investment opportunities, and implementation of key public welfare initiatives.”

He invited PM Modi for the BJP government's second anniversary celebrations and also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister for his continuous guidance and unwavering support towards the holistic development of the state.

“Also extended a cordial invitation to him for the celebration marking two years of our government's dedicated service to the people of Odisha. Grateful for his continued guidance and support as we collectively strive towards the state's sustained progress and holistic development,” Majhi further added.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to meet different Union ministers and party leaders during his Delhi visit.

Meanwhile, CM Majhi has recently directed that the celebrations marking the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government's completion of two years in office be observed in a low-key manner in view of the prevailing situation arising from the conflict in West Asia.

A preparatory meeting regarding the celebration of the state government's completion of two years in office was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Majhi at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar on May 14.

During the preparatory meeting, Chief Minister Majhi instructed that the celebrations would be observed in a simple and subdued manner, as the entire country is passing through a challenging phase due to the current situation in West Asia.

CM Majhi also emphasised that greater emphasis should be placed on highlighting the state government's achievements over the past two years instead of organising large-scale events to celebrate the occasion.