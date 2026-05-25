403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:39 AM EST - Pembina Pipeline Corporation: Announced today that it is proceeding with the Heartland Extraction Plant and provided an update on its ethane supply agreement with Dow. The sanctioning of HEP represents a capital efficient, low-risk monetization of Pembina's liquids extraction rights on the Yellowhead Pipeline, with future growth potential. Through new and amended agreements, Pembina and Dow reached a mutually beneficial solution that has increased the overall ethane supply commitment, better aligned the volume profile with Dow's revised Path2Zero project schedule, and supported the economics of the HEP project. Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares T are trading down $0.78 at $67.67.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment