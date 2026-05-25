Knife Attack In Bihar's Nawada Leaves Two Dead, Two Critically Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 25 (IANS) A violent clash over an old dispute turned deadly on Monday afternoon around 2.30 p.m. in Chhoti Pali village under the jurisdiction of Narhat Police Station in Bihar's Nawada district, where two youths were stabbed to death and two others sustained serious injuries in a knife attack.

According to the SHO of Narhat Police Station, the deceased were identified as Mohammad Kashif, the 22-year-old son of Mohammad Arif, and Mohammad Ahmed, the 22-year-old son of Mohammad Imtiaz.

Another family member, Mohammad Atif, suffered serious stab injuries during the attack.

From the opposing side, Najjan Parveen, daughter of Mohammad Fahim Parveen, was also injured.

“We reached the spot soon after the incident and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Due to the severity of their condition, they were later referred to Nawada Sadar Hospital and subsequently to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for advanced treatment,” the SHO said.

The incident created an atmosphere of fear and tension in the village.

A cousin of the deceased, Mohammad Danish, alleged that his family had been receiving threats from the accused side for a long time.

According to him, barely an hour before the killings, members of the rival faction had intercepted them on the road and openly threatened to kill them.

Danish claimed that shortly afterwards, a group of five to six armed men suddenly attacked his brothers with knives.

He alleged that Kashif and Ahmed died on the spot during the assault, while Atif was stabbed when he tried to save them.

He further claimed that the conflict stemmed from an incident around six months ago in which the accused had allegedly harassed his cousin publicly.

The family had lodged a formal complaint with the police at the time, leading to the arrest and imprisonment of the prime accused.

Danish alleged that the double murder was carried out as revenge for the police action.

However, the accused side presented a different version of events.

Firoza Khatoon claimed that the dispute was linked to a long-standing land conflict among relatives.

She alleged that a third party had been instigating hostility between the two sides, which had earlier also resulted in clashes and arrests involving her family members.

According to Firoza Khatoon, members of the opposing faction initiated the violence on Monday as well.

Police are currently investigating the matter from all angles and recording statements from both parties to establish the exact sequence of events.

Authorities have confirmed one arrest in connection with the killings and said efforts are underway to nab the other accused.