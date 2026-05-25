Gujarat Records Over 6.54 Lakh Private Sector Jobs Through Recruitment Fairs In Five Years

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, May 25 (IANS) More than 6.54 lakh young people have secured employment in Gujarat over the past five years through large-scale recruitment fairs organised across the state, according to an official statement from the state's Employment and Training Department.

The figures cover the period from 2021-22 to 2025-26 and indicate that 7,403 recruitment fairs were held during this period, with participation from over 28,000 private-sector employers.

The department said the initiative has been designed to ease hiring by directly connecting job-seeking candidates with companies through on-the-spot interview processes.

In the current financial year alone (2025-26), 1,333 recruitment fairs were held across Gujarat, resulting in more than 1,15,774 candidates receiving appointment letters after selection by participating companies.

Officials described the recruitment fair model as a coordinated effort among government employment offices, educational institutions, and private-sector employers, aimed at improving access to job opportunities based on candidates' qualifications and industry demand.

According to the department, participation from major industrial groups has been a key feature of the initiative.

Companies including Tata Motors, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Company, Reliance Jio, ArcelorMittal, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, and Arvind Limited have participated in recruitment drives at these fairs.

Firms in the renewable energy sector, including Adani Solar, have also been involved in large-scale hiring.

Officials said that more than 28,000 employers have participated in the recruitment fairs over the five-year period, reflecting sustained private-sector engagement in the state-led employment facilitation process.

The Employment Department operates through a network of 46 employment offices across Gujarat, which act as intermediaries between employers and job seekers.

These offices assess workforce requirements from companies and coordinate with schools, colleges, and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to identify suitable candidates.

Information about vacancies and recruitment drives is circulated through institutional outreach, email communication, and digital platforms before interviews are conducted at the fairs.

The department added that the model has been structured to improve matching between skills and industry requirements, with final selection decisions taken by participating companies during interview rounds held at the recruitment venues.