Puri To Host BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Meet From June 3

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 25 (IANS) Odisha will host the BRICS Technical Meeting of the“Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group” in Puri from June 3 to 5, 2026.

According to an official statement, the BRICS Technical Meeting of the“Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group”, being organised under India's BRICS Presidency, will be held from June 3 to 5 at the Taj Puri Resort in Puri.

“Representatives and experts from BRICS countries will participate in the meeting and deliberate on various issues related to disaster management, resilience building, and international cooperation,” the government informed.

It is noteworthy that delegates from Brazil, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and China, among other countries, will attend the conference.

Officials also informed that Odisha has been selected as the host for this important technical meeting, in recognition of the state's proactive, successful, and robust initiatives in disaster preparedness and management.

In particular, Odisha has earned international appreciation for its effective cyclone management, community-based early warning systems, and successful rescue and evacuation strategies.

The technical meeting is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange among BRICS nations on disaster management, promote discussions on new technologies and coordinated approaches, and further strengthen mutual cooperation.

“In this context, the hosting of such a significant technical conference of BRICS nations in Puri will not only showcase Odisha's achievements and expertise in disaster management at the international level but also further enhance the state's global image,” the government added.

Notably, the BRICS Technical Meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Working Group is a specialised forum where officials, disaster management experts, policymakers, and technical representatives from the BRICS nations and newer member countries discuss cooperation in disaster management and climate resilience.