De La Fuente Backs Balance As Spain Names World Cup Squad

MENAFN - IANS) Madrid, May 25 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Monday he had picked a "well-balanced" and "well-considered" 26-man squad for the World Cup, with his selections showing both loyalty to trusted players and a willingness to take calculated risks.

One of the unluckiest players to miss out is Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro, who has been replaced by Barcelona's Joan Garcia. Remiro has been part of De la Fuente's squads for the past three years and has been valued as a positive presence in the dressing room, but Garcia's excellent form this season has earned him a place.

The decision raises an intriguing question over whether De la Fuente will stick with Unai Simon as his first-choice goalkeeper or place his faith in Garcia, who has only one brief senior international appearance, reported Xinhua.

In defense, De la Fuente has largely stayed loyal to players who performed well in qualifying. Left backs Marc Cucurella and Alex Grimaldo are included, while Marcos Llorente and Pedro Porro also make the squad on merit.

Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal may feel hard done by, but the 34-year-old struggled for fitness for much of the season and was not a regular starter for his club in the closing months.

Dean Huijsen may also be surprised to miss out after bursting onto the scene just over a year ago. But after a strong start to the season, his form dipped in recent months, while De la Fuente clearly values Aymeric Laporte's experience as a left-sided central defender.

Pau Cubarsi has been excellent for Barcelona, while Eric Garcia also impressed in a season in which he played at center back, right back and even as a holding midfielder when required.

Huijsen's absence helped open the door for Atletico Madrid's Marc Pubill, who has forced his way into the squad despite never playing for Spain at senior level. The 22-year-old has eight under-21 caps and represented Spain at the 2024 Olympic Games.

Pubill enjoyed an excellent second half of the season, breaking into Atletico's starting lineup. His ability to play in central defense or at right back also gives De la Fuente useful flexibility in a tournament where the champion will have to play eight games in five weeks.

In midfield, De la Fuente's plans suffered a setback last week when Fermin Lopez broke a bone in his foot. His absence allows Barcelona teammate Gavi to return after a long-term knee injury.

Spain still has enviable depth. Rodri and Martin Zubimendi offer control in holding roles, Fabian Ruiz, Gavi and Mikel Merino provide energy as box-to-box midfielders, Pedri brings vision and creativity, and Alex Baena adds width and drive.

Dani Olmo has been listed as a forward but can also play as an advanced midfielder.

De la Fuente's decision to include Merino, despite the Arsenal midfielder missing much of the second half of the season, shows how highly he values him. Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams are also too important to leave out, even though both are recovering from hamstring injuries.

Williams, who also struggled with a pelvic problem for much of the season, may be fortunate to be included, but his talent makes him difficult to overlook.

Borja Iglesias is the only natural No. 9 in the squad, although Mikel Oyarzabal is expected to lead a mobile attack. Ferran Torres can play through the middle or on the right, Yeremy Pino offers width, and Osasuna's Victor Munoz has earned a late call-up after a breakout season in which his pace troubled La Liga defenses.

De la Fuente has chosen balance, blending youth and experience in a squad with few obvious weaknesses. As European champion, Spain will head into the World Cup as one of the favorites.