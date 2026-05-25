Assam Rifles Seize Drugs, Gold Valued At Rs 6.75 Crore In Mizoram Three Held

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 25 (IANS) In two major operations in Mizoram, Assam Rifles personnel seized drugs and gold valued at around Rs 6.75 crore and arrested three smugglers, officials said on Monday.

A defence spokesman said that, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding narcotics trafficking in the Zokhawthar area of Mizoram's Champhai district, troops of Assam Rifles, in coordination with the state police, carried out a joint operation.

During the well-coordinated operation, the joint team intercepted a Toyota Glanza suspected of carrying contraband.

Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, 2.201 kg of highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, valued at approximately Rs 6.60 crore, were recovered. Two smugglers involved in the illegal transportation of narcotics were apprehended on the spot.

The recovered contraband, the apprehended individuals, and the seized vehicle were subsequently handed over to Zokhawthar Police Station for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings.

In another operation, acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding the illegal transportation of gold in the Chawnpui area of Aizawl district, Assam Rifles troops, in coordination with the Customs Preventive Force, Aizawl, launched a swift, well-planned, and meticulously coordinated operation, which culminated in the successful recovery of gold and the apprehension of one individual.

During the operation, one person, a resident of the Zotlang area in Aizawl district, was apprehended while allegedly attempting to deliver the suspected contraband item using a two-wheeler.

Upon thorough checking, 104 grams of 22-carat gold, valued at around Rs 15 lakh, were recovered from his possession.

The recovered gold and the apprehended individual were handed over to the Customs Preventive Force, Aizawl, for further investigation and necessary legal action.

An official statement said that the successful recovery of drugs and gold highlighted the Assam Rifles' continued efforts in curbing illegal smuggling activities and ensuring a secure environment in Mizoram.

The statement added that the force remains committed to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the people of the region.

Mizoram's Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip districts share a combined 510-km-long border with Myanmar's Chin state, which has emerged as a major hub for smuggling various drugs, exotic wildlife species, and other contraband items through the Northeastern states.

The state has become a major drug trafficking corridor in Northeast India due to its long, unfenced borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Among the most commonly smuggled narcotic substances from Myanmar are highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, popularly known as Yaba or“party tablets”, and heroin.

Often referred to as the“crazy drug”, Yaba tablets contain a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine and are strictly prohibited in India.