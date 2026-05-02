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Marta Kostyuk Wins First-Ever WTA 1000 Title At Madrid Open

Marta Kostyuk Wins First-Ever WTA 1000 Title At Madrid Open


2026-05-02 03:03:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's No. 2 player, Kostyuk (world No. 23), defeated "neutral" player Mirra Andreeva (No. 8) in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, in a match that lasted an hour and a half, Ukrinform reports.

This was Kostyuk's seventh appearance in the main draw in Madrid. Last season, the Kyiv native reached the quarterfinals at this tournament.

Read also: Shakhtar advance to Conference League semifinals after draw with AZ Alkmaar

By winning the title, Kostyuk has secured a return to the WTA top 20 and will achieve a new career-high ranking of No. 15.

The winner of the Spanish final will receive over EUR 1 million in prize money and 1,000 ranking points.

Photo: ORG / Denys Didkivskyi

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