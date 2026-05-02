Marta Kostyuk Wins First-Ever WTA 1000 Title At Madrid Open
This was Kostyuk's seventh appearance in the main draw in Madrid. Last season, the Kyiv native reached the quarterfinals at this tournament.Read also: Shakhtar advance to Conference League semifinals after draw with AZ Alkmaar
By winning the title, Kostyuk has secured a return to the WTA top 20 and will achieve a new career-high ranking of No. 15.
The winner of the Spanish final will receive over EUR 1 million in prize money and 1,000 ranking points.
Photo: ORG / Denys Didkivskyi
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