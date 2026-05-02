Marta Kostyuk Wins First-Ever WTA 1000 Title At Madrid Open

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's No. 2 player, Kostyuk (world No. 23), defeated "neutral" player Mirra Andreeva (No. 8) in the final in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, in a match that lasted an hour and a half, Ukrinform reports.

This was Kostyuk's seventh appearance in the main draw in Madrid. Last season, the Kyiv native reached the quarterfinals at this tournament.

Shakhtar advance to Conference League semifinals after draw with AZ Alkmaar

By winning the title, Kostyuk has secured a return to the WTA top 20 and will achieve a new career-high ranking of No. 15.

The winner of the Spanish final will receive over EUR 1 million in prize money and 1,000 ranking points.

Photo: ORG / Denys Didkivskyi