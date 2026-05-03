Petrol, Diesel Prices On 3 May - How Much Does Fuel Refill Cost In Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru Today
|State
|Price
|Change in Price
|New Delhi
|₹94.77
|0
|Kolkata
|₹105.41
|0
|Mumbai
|₹103.54
|0
|Chennai
|₹100.8
|-0.04
|Gurugram
|₹95.43
|-0.22
|Noida
|₹94.85
|-0.05
|Bengaluru
|₹102.96
|0
|Bhubaneswar
|₹ 100.94
|-0.09
|Chandigarh
|₹94.30
|0.00
|Hyderabad
|₹107.5
|+0.04
|Jaipur
|₹105.03
|-0.37
|Lucknow
|₹94.69
|-0.04
|Patna
|₹105.74
|+0.32
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹107.4
|-0.08
Here is a list of petrol prices across India's cities:
|City
|Price
|Change in price
|New Delhi
|₹87.67
|0
|Kolkata
|₹92.02
|0
|Mumbai
|₹90.03
|0
|Chennai
|₹92.39
|0
|Gurugram
|₹87.89
|-0.21
|Noida
|₹87.98
|-0.03
|Bengaluru
|₹90.99
|0
|Bhubaneswar
|₹92.52
|-0.08
|Chandigarh
|₹82.45
|0
|Hyderabad
|₹95.7
|0
|Jaipur
|₹89.98
|-0.23
|Lucknow
|₹87.81
|0
|Patna
|₹91.97
|+0.3
|Thiruvananthapuram
|₹96.28
|-0.2
Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said India expanded its crude oil sourcing base to 41 countries from 27 earlier, as part of efforts to strengthen energy security during the global energy crisis.Also Read | 'Modi govt had 2 choices...': Puri explains excise duty cut on petrol, diesel
"What has happened during this energy crisis in India, it happened because the Govt absorbed the shock at the fiscal system level rather than passing it immediately on to the consumer's wallet," Puri said while speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference - South Gujarat.
He added that long-term planning played a key role in managing the crisis. "Because preparations made over the last 10 years, the decade, came into play exactly when they were needed. We diversified our sources; crude sourcing has now expanded from 27 countries to 41," he said.Also Read | Petrol rules set to change! E85, E100 ethanol blends may soon power your car
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