Air Defenses Neutralize 220 Of 227 Drones Launched By Russia In Daytime Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram.

From 08:00 to 19:00 on May 2, the enemy launched 227 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (some jet-powered), as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones from Shatalovo, Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), and Hvardiiske (temporarily occupied Crimea). Around 135 of them were Shahed-type drones.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data as of 18:00 on May 2, air defenses shot down or suppressed 220 drones across northern, southern, central, and western regions of Ukraine.

Russian army attacks Kharkiv with drones, hits residential building, gas stations in several districts

Hits by seven strike UAVs were recorded at six locations, while debris from downed drones fell at five locations.

The attack is ongoing, with enemy drones still present in Ukrainian airspace.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that over the past week Russia has used around 1,600 strike drones, nearly 1,100 guided aerial bombs, and three missiles against Ukraine.