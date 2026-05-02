Rajasthan Drafts New Building Code, Mandates EV Charging & Renewable Use

MENAFN - KNN India)To promote energy conservation and sustainability, the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation has released a draft of the Rajasthan Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code, inviting suggestions till May 31.

Key Provisions

The key provisions state that buildings complying with the code may receive 5–10 per cent additional construction incentives, while mandating that 20 per cent of parking space be reserved for EV charging infrastructure. They also require that at least 4 per cent of total power consumption be sourced from renewables such as solar energy.

Applicability

The code will apply to buildings with a connected load of 100 kW or more, those with a contract demand of at least 120 kW, as well as commercial buildings having a built-up area of 2,000 square metres or more.

The proposed norms aim to accelerate EV adoption, improve energy efficiency, and promote sustainable urban development in the state.

Green Push

While India has made rapid strides in the green energy sector it continues to add renewable capacity and promote use of non-fossil fuel energy.

The government has been encouraging the public to go for electric vehicles by offering various incentives. It has also been promoting green buildings and conservation of energy to speed up long-term sustainability targets.

(KNN Bureau)