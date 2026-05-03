Indian Couple's Bollywood-Style Wedding Shut Down New York's Busiest Street - Here's How They Planned It

MENAFN - Live Mint) Indian-origin couple Pankti Doshi and Avish Jain's wedding festivities have taken the social media by storm since the extravagant ceremony shut down New York's busiest street - 5th Avenue. As guests grooved to traditional songs, the Baraat procession marched through Manhattan streets after the couple secured rare permits to stop traffic.

Full of music and celebration, videos of the wedding first appeared on social on 28 April. The wedding procession created a vibe, bringing the city life to a standstill with Bollywood's sensational songs. The 33-year-old bride in an interview with CNN explained how they meticulously planned the viral festivities from the very beginning.

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“We went and really abided by the city and the government's rules and regulations. This was all done legally. We went on to the website, filled out a actual street parade application,” Pankti Doshi said.

Suggesting that was a lot of work behind the scenes, involving a lot of documentation, the 30-year-old groom stated,“We filled out multiple, we had to pre plan and know before we even asked for approval.”

According to the hosts, the preparations and planning for the wedding extravaganza started a year ago after they got engaged in 2025. Further explaining that it was worth the tedious process, Pankti Doshi added,“And then, moving forward, we had multiple phone calls where we would constantly communicate with the NYPD (New York City Police Department), explaining, hey, this is what we're doing.”

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Describing the scene of the big day when they marked the wedding of a lifetime, Avish noted,“We got up on the float, and all we see is this sea, this is like ocean of 400 people that are our combined family and friends.” Meanwhile, Pankti Doshi, who got goosebumps recalling the eventful grand day, said,“We did not expect it to be so..... what it was when it was right in front of us.”

The couple received overwhelming response from guests and onlookers alike.“We got messages like, Thank you for brightening up our work day, or Thank you for teaching us what a Baraah is, or thank you for showing us what South Asian culture is," Pankti Doshi said.

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Over the unconventional ride to their wedding venue 'Radio City Music Hall' on a parade float, the groom stated,“To do something that could just bring so much joy to everybody in the middle of the work day, I think was just such a beautiful experience.” The couple rented an Off Broadway theater and hosted their 5-day wedding with an off-Broadway musical.