Delhi Weather Update: Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Big Relief From Scorching Heat

Delhi witnessed a welcome weather change on May 3 as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds brought relief from scorching heat. The IMD issued a yellow alert, predicting more showers and cloudy skies across the national capital over the next two days.

Delhi residents woke up to slightly cooler conditions on May 3 after rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR late Saturday night. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next two days. Maximum temperatures are expected to stay around 37-38 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD forecasts, a fresh western disturbance is influencing weather across northwest India, bringing chances of light rain, cloudy skies and strong winds in Delhi between May 3 and May 5. The changing weather pattern is likely to provide temporary relief from the intense heatwave-like conditions experienced in the capital during the past week.

Several areas of Delhi-NCR witnessed sudden rain, thunder and gusty winds on Saturday evening, leading to a noticeable drop in temperature. Weather experts said the unstable atmospheric conditions developed due to moisture-laden winds interacting with heated surface air. Similar weather activity may continue intermittently over the next few days across the region.

Despite the brief spell of relief, Delhi's air quality is expected to remain poor to very unhealthy in some pockets. Meteorologists have advised residents to stay cautious during thunderstorms and avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during lightning activity. Temperatures may rise again later next week once the impact of the western disturbance weakens over north India.