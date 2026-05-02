Rajasthan Removes Mandatory Inspection For Small Power Units Up To 1 MVA

MENAFN - KNN India)The Rajasthan government has revised norms for electricity connections and approvals for small power generation units, eliminating the mandatory requirement of inspection by an Electrical Inspector for connections up to 33 kV and generation units up to 1 MVA. The new provisions have come into effect immediately.

Under the revised guidelines, small generation units such as solar and wind systems up to 1 MVA will no longer require compulsory approval from an Electrical Inspector.

Consumers, plant owners, or suppliers can now self-certify compliance with prescribed safety standards, with an option to seek voluntary inspection through the department's portal.

Faster Approvals, Simplified Procedures

The new system also allows self-certification of electrical installations in factories and other establishments with connections up to 33 kV. Electricity supply companies will activate connections only after the required self-certification or inspection certificate is uploaded on the portal.

The government said the move is aimed at simplifying procedures, reducing the need for multiple office visits, and expediting the connection process while maintaining safety standards.

Mandatory Checks for High-Risk Installations

However, inspection by an Electrical Inspector will continue to be mandatory for high-voltage connections above 33 kV and in sensitive locations such as buildings above 15 metres, basements, hospitals, cinema halls, large public spaces, educational institutions, and VIP areas.

In such cases, electricity connections will be granted only after inspection and approval.

Earlier, inspection and approval from the Electrical Inspector were required even for connections up to 33 kV and small generation units, often leading to delays due to procedural requirements.

The revised framework is expected to enhance transparency and improve ease of access to electricity services.

(KNN Bureau)