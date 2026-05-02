World Health Organization Negotiations On Sharing Viruses And Vaccines Extended By One Year
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Partage de virus et vaccins: négociations à l'OMS prorogées d'un an
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Read more: Partage de virus et vaccins: négociations à l'OMS prorogées d'
After another week of talks, rich and developing countries were unable to reach an agreement. The extension will have to be formally approved at the World Health Assembly, which opens in Geneva on 18 May. The next round of discussions will take place in July.
“You have shown strong commitment”, said the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Real progress has been made”, but“major differences” remain, he added.More More International Geneva Pandemic treaty comes as welcome sign of multilateralism
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