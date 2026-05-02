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World Health Organization Negotiations On Sharing Viruses And Vaccines Extended By One Year

World Health Organization Negotiations On Sharing Viruses And Vaccines Extended By One Year


2026-05-02 02:06:32
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Talks in Geneva on a global system for sharing viruses and vaccines during pandemics have stalled, with members of the World Health Organization agreeing late Friday to extend negotiations for another year after failing to reach consensus. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: World Health Organization negotiations on sharing viruses and vaccines extended by one year This content was published on May 2, 2026 - 10:27 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Français fr Partage de virus et vaccins: négociations à l'OMS prorogées d'un an Original Read more: Partage de virus et vaccins: négociations à l'OMS prorogées d'

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After another week of talks, rich and developing countries were unable to reach an agreement. The extension will have to be formally approved at the World Health Assembly, which opens in Geneva on 18 May. The next round of discussions will take place in July.

“You have shown strong commitment”, said the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.“Real progress has been made”, but“major differences” remain, he added.

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