Himachal Pradesh: 4 Dead As Tree Falls On Vehicle In Kullu District

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday expressed grief over the death of four people in a tragic accident in the Anni area of Kullu district.

Details of the Tragic Accident

The incident took place on Saturday when a tree suddenly fell on a vehicle carrying seven people. The vehicle was on its way to the Anni area at the time of the accident. Four people died on the spot, while the injured were taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

CM Assures Support

The Chief Minister conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. He also wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the accident. Sukhu has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families and ensure the best medical care for the injured.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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