'Highly Insulting': Priyanka Gandhi Condemns Gujarat BJP Chief's Comments On Cong MP

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Banaskantha, May 2 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday condemned remarks made by the Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagdish Vishwakarma against Banaskantha MP Geniben Thakor, calling them "shameful and insulting", as the political controversy continued to intensify.

In a post on social media platform X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "The statement made by the Gujarat BJP President against senior Congress leader and MP Geetaben Thakor ji is extremely shameful and insulting."

She also alleged that the BJP's approach towards women in public life is contradictory, saying, "On the one hand, the BJP government humiliates women in Parliament by making baseless allegations, and on the other hand, its leaders insult women through indecent comments. The BJP always protects such individuals."

Referring to the party's political messaging, the Congress leader added, "This is the true reality of the BJP's political 'Nari Vandan'. It is actually 'anti-women'."

Addressing Thakor, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Geniben, I am aware of your struggle and I stand with you. We are all proud of your courage."

The controversy originated from remarks made by BJP leader Vishwakarma during the Vijay Vishwas Sammelan held at Chadotar village in Palanpur of Banaskantha district on Thursday.

While addressing BJP workers in Banaskantha district, the State BJP President said, "The sisters of Banaskantha will never forget the insult you have inflicted on 70 crore women of the country under the Nari Vandana Act. In the coming days, our mothers and sisters will give a befitting reply to it and snatch your seats from your stronghold and the pallu of your saree."

The remarks have drawn political reactions amid the ongoing national discussion around women's reservation.

The controversy comes in the backdrop of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, which failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

The Bill was introduced to expedite implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation announced in 2023, with a proposed rollout by the 2029 general elections without awaiting a fresh census.