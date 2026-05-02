403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Joseph Kabila Rejects US Sanctions Over Alleged Rebel Links in DR Congo
(MENAFN) Former Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila has dismissed US sanctions imposed on him, calling them “unjustified and politically motivated,” according to reports.
The sanctions, announced by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, accuse Kabila of allegedly supporting the AFC/M23 rebel movement operating in eastern Congo. US authorities claim he provided financial backing aimed at influencing the region’s political dynamics and encouraged defections from the Congolese armed forces to rebel groups.
Kabila’s office rejected the allegations, arguing that they are not backed by concrete evidence and denying any responsibility for ongoing instability in the country.
Kabila led the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2001 until 2019. He has reportedly been living in South Africa since 2023. In early 2025, he made public appearances in rebel-controlled areas of eastern Congo and expressed interest in returning to the country, stating he wanted to “contribute to finding a solution” to the ongoing crisis.
During his presidency, Kabila pointed to achievements such as national reunification, gradual stabilization, and reconciliation efforts.
The Congolese government, however, welcomed the US sanctions, describing them as an important step toward addressing impunity and efforts to destabilize eastern Congo. Kabila has indicated he may pursue legal action to challenge the measures.
The M23 rebel group remains central to the conflict in eastern Congo and is widely reported by UN and Western sources to have external backing from neighboring Rwanda. The group has taken control of key areas, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu following major advances in early 2025.
Separately, Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia last year by a military court in Congo on charges including treason and war crimes.
The sanctions, announced by the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, accuse Kabila of allegedly supporting the AFC/M23 rebel movement operating in eastern Congo. US authorities claim he provided financial backing aimed at influencing the region’s political dynamics and encouraged defections from the Congolese armed forces to rebel groups.
Kabila’s office rejected the allegations, arguing that they are not backed by concrete evidence and denying any responsibility for ongoing instability in the country.
Kabila led the Democratic Republic of Congo from 2001 until 2019. He has reportedly been living in South Africa since 2023. In early 2025, he made public appearances in rebel-controlled areas of eastern Congo and expressed interest in returning to the country, stating he wanted to “contribute to finding a solution” to the ongoing crisis.
During his presidency, Kabila pointed to achievements such as national reunification, gradual stabilization, and reconciliation efforts.
The Congolese government, however, welcomed the US sanctions, describing them as an important step toward addressing impunity and efforts to destabilize eastern Congo. Kabila has indicated he may pursue legal action to challenge the measures.
The M23 rebel group remains central to the conflict in eastern Congo and is widely reported by UN and Western sources to have external backing from neighboring Rwanda. The group has taken control of key areas, including the cities of Goma and Bukavu following major advances in early 2025.
Separately, Kabila was sentenced to death in absentia last year by a military court in Congo on charges including treason and war crimes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment