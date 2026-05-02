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Survey Finds Rising Social Media Dependence Among Japanese Teenagers
(MENAFN) A recent nationwide survey suggests that roughly 7% of young people in Japan aged 10 to 19 may be classified as “pathological users” of social media, with reports indicating they are so heavily engaged that reducing screen time is difficult, according to reports.
The study, carried out by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center, identified this age group as having the highest rate of suspected problematic use compared to other demographics.
Some research referenced in discussions around the issue has pointed to possible connections between heavy social media use and both mental health challenges and certain forms of youth-related crime, though these links remain under examination.
The findings come as Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Children and Families Agency continue deliberations on how to address increasing concerns over digital addiction among minors. Other countries, including Australia and Indonesia, have already introduced restrictions preventing users under 16 from accessing social media platforms in an effort to reduce potential harm.
The survey was conducted between January and February 2025 and included 9,000 randomly selected participants aged between 10 and 79 across 400 locations nationwide. Responses were obtained from 4,650 individuals.
Among those identified as having problematic usage patterns, 30% reported spending at least six hours online on weekdays, while 62% said they reached similar usage levels during weekends.
The medical center involved in the study also urged parents to take an active role in guiding smartphone habits, recommending that families establish clear rules before children receive devices. These guidelines include defining appropriate usage times and locations, as well as outlining consequences for breaking agreed-upon rules.
The study, carried out by the National Hospital Organization Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center, identified this age group as having the highest rate of suspected problematic use compared to other demographics.
Some research referenced in discussions around the issue has pointed to possible connections between heavy social media use and both mental health challenges and certain forms of youth-related crime, though these links remain under examination.
The findings come as Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Children and Families Agency continue deliberations on how to address increasing concerns over digital addiction among minors. Other countries, including Australia and Indonesia, have already introduced restrictions preventing users under 16 from accessing social media platforms in an effort to reduce potential harm.
The survey was conducted between January and February 2025 and included 9,000 randomly selected participants aged between 10 and 79 across 400 locations nationwide. Responses were obtained from 4,650 individuals.
Among those identified as having problematic usage patterns, 30% reported spending at least six hours online on weekdays, while 62% said they reached similar usage levels during weekends.
The medical center involved in the study also urged parents to take an active role in guiding smartphone habits, recommending that families establish clear rules before children receive devices. These guidelines include defining appropriate usage times and locations, as well as outlining consequences for breaking agreed-upon rules.
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