CM Fadnavis Calls For Policy To Optimise Use Of Housing Stock In Maharashtra

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday directed the administration to draft a comprehensive policy for the efficient utilisation of 'housing stock' -- homes reserved for citizens displaced by various infrastructure projects.

The direction was issued during a high-level meeting convened to review a range of issues concerning the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency represented by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

The Chief Minister noted that several infrastructure projects are currently underway across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which are expected to significantly enhance the city's connectivity.

He directed officials to conduct joint surveys of land owned by Central agencies where development projects are planned. To streamline approvals, a consolidated proposal covering all land-related matters involving the Central Government should be submitted, he said.

He further said that a nodal officer will be appointed to follow up on sub judice land matters under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to ensure timely resolution in accordance with court directives.

The Chief Minister also touched upon industrial expansion and public health improvements. He directed that follow-ups be undertaken with the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) regarding land availability in the Shendra-Bidkin industrial area of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. Work on infrastructure in the Dighi Industrial Area should be expedited.

He asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to upgrade Shatabdi and Bhagwati hospitals with modern equipment, improved hygiene and adequate manpower.

CM Fadnavis also ordered the expeditious completion of mapping for Mumbai's gaothans (ancestral villages) to ensure civic amenities reach all residents. Drawing on the model of Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, a world-class convention centre has been proposed for the Gorai area. A master plan will be prepared to ensure its commercial viability.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal emphasised skill development and social welfare initiatives for North Mumbai. He said the Shimpoli Skill Development Centre, developed under the National Skill Development Corporation, should be made operational immediately.

He suggested that sports facilities in Kandivali be developed through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models, with active involvement from local sports authorities.

The Chief Minister also urged the police administration to contribute actively to the national mission of making India 'drug-free' by March 31, 2029.

Additionally, he proposed the development of coastal villages under the Matsya Sampada Yojana and the installation of mobile toilets in Sanjay Gandhi National Park for the benefit of both residents and tourists.