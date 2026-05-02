Murphy Into World Snooker Championship Final After Edging Higgins
London: Shaun Murphy defeated four-time champion John Higgins in a dramatic World Championship semi-final on Saturday to leave the Englishman just one match away from adding a second global snooker title to the one he won 21 years ago.
The Englishman will now face the winner of the second semi-final between China's Wu Yize and Northern Ireland's Mark Allen, who are locked at 11-11 in a match that will be played to a finish later Saturday.
"I came out today knowing if I got my chances I could score," Murphy told the BBC following a tense victory at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre in northern England that saw him into his fifth world final.
He added: "But John Higgins... What a player and what a man. The harder it gets on the table the tougher he gets. He's such a competitor. If I'm half the player when I'm in my fifties as he is, I'll be very proud."
Higgins, 51 later this month, said: "My shot on the black on the frame at the end there was very weak."
Nevertheless, he paid tribute to Murphy by saying: "But the way Shaun hit the ball in that last session -- you cannot hit it better than that. It was incredible, it really was"
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment