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Trump Hails Naval Seizures in Hormuz as “Profitable Business”
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has described recent US naval actions involving Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz as “a very profitable business,” saying American forces had intercepted ships and seized cargo and oil, according to reports.
Speaking at an event in Florida, he said:
"We took over the cargo. Took over the oil, a very profitable business. Who would have thought, we're sort of like pirates, but we're not playing games,"
He defended the US naval measures, arguing that Iran had previously used the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic pressure point. He claimed that Washington had responded in kind, stating that actions were taken after Iran allegedly threatened closure of the waterway.
On negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, Trump expressed skepticism about reaching an agreement, suggesting uncertainty over whether a deal would be beneficial. He said:
"Frankly, maybe we're better off not making a deal at all,"
while also indicating that the situation could not be allowed to continue indefinitely.
According to reports, tensions escalated after US and Israeli strikes against Iran earlier in the year prompted retaliatory actions from Tehran involving US-aligned interests in the Gulf region, alongside disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later announced following mediation efforts involving Pakistan, with subsequent talks held in Islamabad, though no final agreement was reached. Reports also indicate that the truce was later extended unilaterally without a defined timeframe.
Meanwhile, according to reports, Washington has been exploring the formation of an international coalition aimed at restoring maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, as naval enforcement measures targeting Iranian-linked shipping activity in the area continue.
Speaking at an event in Florida, he said:
"We took over the cargo. Took over the oil, a very profitable business. Who would have thought, we're sort of like pirates, but we're not playing games,"
He defended the US naval measures, arguing that Iran had previously used the Strait of Hormuz as a strategic pressure point. He claimed that Washington had responded in kind, stating that actions were taken after Iran allegedly threatened closure of the waterway.
On negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, Trump expressed skepticism about reaching an agreement, suggesting uncertainty over whether a deal would be beneficial. He said:
"Frankly, maybe we're better off not making a deal at all,"
while also indicating that the situation could not be allowed to continue indefinitely.
According to reports, tensions escalated after US and Israeli strikes against Iran earlier in the year prompted retaliatory actions from Tehran involving US-aligned interests in the Gulf region, alongside disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire was later announced following mediation efforts involving Pakistan, with subsequent talks held in Islamabad, though no final agreement was reached. Reports also indicate that the truce was later extended unilaterally without a defined timeframe.
Meanwhile, according to reports, Washington has been exploring the formation of an international coalition aimed at restoring maritime movement through the Strait of Hormuz, as naval enforcement measures targeting Iranian-linked shipping activity in the area continue.
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