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Israeli Airstrikes Escalate in Southern Lebanon, Killing Dozens
(MENAFN) A new series of Israeli airstrikes across southern Lebanon on Saturday left at least 12 people dead, amid accusations that Israel is continuing to violate the existing ceasefire agreement.
In one incident, an Israeli strike hit the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district, killing one person and injuring seven others, among them three women, according to reports citing health authorities. Another attack struck a residential home in Louaizeh in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, resulting in three fatalities. Separately, a car was targeted on the Kfardjal–Nabatieh road, killing two more individuals.
Further south, six people were killed in the town of Shoukine, including two Syrian nationals, following additional Israeli fire.
In a different overnight raid that occurred "shortly after midnight between Thursday and Friday," two civilians were killed and several others wounded. Among those injured was Hussein Ali Ahmad, the mayor of Shoukin. The strike also destroyed multiple homes and caused significant destruction across an entire residential area.
Separately, Hezbollah announced that it had struck two groups of Israeli soldiers, stating the actions were carried out "in defense of Lebanon and its people," and claiming to have “achieved a confirmed hit.”
Since March 2, Israel has intensified its military campaign in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s response to the broader Iran conflict, with reported casualties exceeding 2,600 and displacement affecting more than 1.6 million people.
A ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 was extended to May 17, but reports indicate that Israeli strikes have continued despite the agreement, alongside ongoing demolitions of homes.
Israel also continues to enforce a so-called buffer zone in southern Lebanon, saying it is intended to prevent cross-border attacks from Hezbollah. A previous truce between the two sides had been reached in November 2024.
In one incident, an Israeli strike hit the town of Ain Baal in the Tyre district, killing one person and injuring seven others, among them three women, according to reports citing health authorities. Another attack struck a residential home in Louaizeh in the Iqlim al-Tuffah area, resulting in three fatalities. Separately, a car was targeted on the Kfardjal–Nabatieh road, killing two more individuals.
Further south, six people were killed in the town of Shoukine, including two Syrian nationals, following additional Israeli fire.
In a different overnight raid that occurred "shortly after midnight between Thursday and Friday," two civilians were killed and several others wounded. Among those injured was Hussein Ali Ahmad, the mayor of Shoukin. The strike also destroyed multiple homes and caused significant destruction across an entire residential area.
Separately, Hezbollah announced that it had struck two groups of Israeli soldiers, stating the actions were carried out "in defense of Lebanon and its people," and claiming to have “achieved a confirmed hit.”
Since March 2, Israel has intensified its military campaign in Lebanon following Hezbollah’s response to the broader Iran conflict, with reported casualties exceeding 2,600 and displacement affecting more than 1.6 million people.
A ceasefire that came into effect on April 17 was extended to May 17, but reports indicate that Israeli strikes have continued despite the agreement, alongside ongoing demolitions of homes.
Israel also continues to enforce a so-called buffer zone in southern Lebanon, saying it is intended to prevent cross-border attacks from Hezbollah. A previous truce between the two sides had been reached in November 2024.
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