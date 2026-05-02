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US Expresses Concern After Cambodia Upholds Conviction of Opposition Figure
(MENAFN) The United States has voiced concern following an appeal court decision in Cambodia that upheld the conviction of jailed opposition leader Kem Sokha, who was previously found guilty of plotting against the government, according to reports.
A statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Washington was “troubled by the decision to uphold Kem Sokha’s conviction.”
Kem Sokha is a co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), a political group that was dissolved after gaining notable electoral momentum following its formation in 2012. He was arrested in 2017, an event that prompted several members of the party to leave the country amid fears of further arrests.
The statement also rejected claims of foreign interference, calling allegations of US involvement in efforts against the Cambodian government “patently false and irresponsible.”
It further urged Cambodian authorities to allow citizens to freely exercise their rights to peaceful assembly and expression, and reiterated calls for the release of individuals it described as unjustly detained.
A statement attributed to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott said Washington was “troubled by the decision to uphold Kem Sokha’s conviction.”
Kem Sokha is a co-founder of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), a political group that was dissolved after gaining notable electoral momentum following its formation in 2012. He was arrested in 2017, an event that prompted several members of the party to leave the country amid fears of further arrests.
The statement also rejected claims of foreign interference, calling allegations of US involvement in efforts against the Cambodian government “patently false and irresponsible.”
It further urged Cambodian authorities to allow citizens to freely exercise their rights to peaceful assembly and expression, and reiterated calls for the release of individuals it described as unjustly detained.
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