ED Again Summons Bengal Minister Sujit Bose In Municipality Job Scam Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 2 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the West Bengal fire minister and the Trinamool candidate from Bidhannagar, Sujit Bose, again in the municipal recruitment corruption case.

On Friday, he appeared before the central investigation agency's office at the CGO Complex. This time, he was told that he would have to come again on May 6. At that time, the fire minister was also asked to bring some documents related to his movable properties. According to ED officials, those documents will be verified.

Incidentally, the ED summoned Sujit Bose several times before. However, the minister claimed that he could not appear due to his election campaign. After that, as soon as the voting was over, he appeared at the ED office at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on Friday. Not only Sujit, but his son Samudra was also summoned by the central investigation agency.

Earlier, the ED had raided Sujit's house and office.

The central agency has summoned Sujit several times for questioning in the municipal recruitment corruption case. However, he sent a letter to the ED every time seeking time.

Sujit approached the Calcutta High Court regarding this. He also informed the court about his busy schedule for the Assembly polls. The bench of Justice Krishna Rao then said that Sujit will have to appear at the ED office on May 1. After that, he appeared at the ED office on Friday.

Sujit entered the ED office at 10:25 a.m. on Friday and left at 7 p.m. He was in the ED office for nine hours straight. Coming out of the CGO complex, he said, "I came as a witness. If was called to cooperate in the investigation, I will definitely come." After that, his message to the ED was, "One should never be called for harassment. Doing business is never a crime. Stealing is a crime."

It is worth noting that apart from Sujit Bose, another state minister, Rathin Ghosh, was also summoned by the ED on the same day. He has been summoned in the same case.

He was also summoned by the central investigation agency several times. But he also asked the ED for time, saying he was busy with the election work.

The results of the Assembly election will be declared in the state on Monday.

He was summoned to the ED office a day after that. The ED had questioned Minister Rathin in the recruitment corruption case in October 2023. At that time, his house was searched.

In January 2024 and October 2025, ED raids were conducted at Minister Sujit Bose's office and house. The officials of the central investigation agency also searched the addresses of some of his close associates.