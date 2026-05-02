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Report Alleges Foreign Influence Plot in Honduran Political Crisis
(MENAFN) A Latin American media outlet has released a second installment of its investigative series, raising allegations of a coordinated effort involving the United States and Israel to reshape political power in Honduras and potentially restore former president Juan Orlando Hernández to influence, according to reports.
The series, referred to as “Hondurasgate,” claims that external actors are working alongside figures within the Honduran National Party to transform the country into a strategic proxy aligned with foreign interests through corruption and political pressure networks.
The investigation also references audio material in which senior political figures are allegedly heard discussing plans to detain or eliminate opposition politicians, with claims of external financial and intelligence backing. These allegations, however, remain unverified independently.
Juan Orlando Hernández, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was later extradited to the United States and imprisoned on drug trafficking charges. He was subsequently released following a presidential pardon issued during Donald Trump’s administration in December, amid a highly disputed election period in Honduras that included accusations of irregularities and fraud involving the National Party’s candidate Nasry Asfura, who was declared president on December 24.
The report further claims Hernández is receiving external financial support aimed at facilitating a political comeback in 2030, with the alleged objective of strengthening Honduras’s strategic alignment with US military and technological interests.
A journalist involved in the investigation stated that the allegations point to attempts to influence Honduran institutions, including electoral bodies, through bribery and political manipulation, though these claims are presented as part of the report’s assertions.
Separately, a representative from the opposition Libre Party’s electoral council reportedly argued that the electoral process had been compromised in favor of Asfura, allegedly with backing from Trump.
The investigation also includes audio recordings attributed to Hernández in which he appears to discuss removing a political opponent, using highly charged language about controlling the situation and suppressing resistance. These recordings have not been independently authenticated in the report provided.
The series, referred to as “Hondurasgate,” claims that external actors are working alongside figures within the Honduran National Party to transform the country into a strategic proxy aligned with foreign interests through corruption and political pressure networks.
The investigation also references audio material in which senior political figures are allegedly heard discussing plans to detain or eliminate opposition politicians, with claims of external financial and intelligence backing. These allegations, however, remain unverified independently.
Juan Orlando Hernández, who led Honduras from 2014 to 2022, was later extradited to the United States and imprisoned on drug trafficking charges. He was subsequently released following a presidential pardon issued during Donald Trump’s administration in December, amid a highly disputed election period in Honduras that included accusations of irregularities and fraud involving the National Party’s candidate Nasry Asfura, who was declared president on December 24.
The report further claims Hernández is receiving external financial support aimed at facilitating a political comeback in 2030, with the alleged objective of strengthening Honduras’s strategic alignment with US military and technological interests.
A journalist involved in the investigation stated that the allegations point to attempts to influence Honduran institutions, including electoral bodies, through bribery and political manipulation, though these claims are presented as part of the report’s assertions.
Separately, a representative from the opposition Libre Party’s electoral council reportedly argued that the electoral process had been compromised in favor of Asfura, allegedly with backing from Trump.
The investigation also includes audio recordings attributed to Hernández in which he appears to discuss removing a political opponent, using highly charged language about controlling the situation and suppressing resistance. These recordings have not been independently authenticated in the report provided.
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