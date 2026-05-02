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Kazakhstan, Moldova Discuss Expanding Economic And Investment Cooperation

Kazakhstan, Moldova Discuss Expanding Economic And Investment Cooperation


2026-05-02 05:08:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 2. Kazakhstan and Moldova have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh MFA.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov and Moldova's Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization Eugeniu Ozmokescu.

During the talks, the Kazakh side outlined ongoing socio-economic and political reforms under President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, with a focus on attracting foreign investment and ensuring adherence to international commitments.

The Moldovan side expressed readiness to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation, with both parties highlighting the potential to deepen economic engagement and investment partnership between the two countries.

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Trend News Agency

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