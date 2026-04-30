Crédit Agricole Assurances: Record Quarter Marked By Climate Events

Crédit Agricole Assurances: Record Quarter Marked By Climate Events
| Rating agency
| Date of last decision
| Main operating subsidiaries
| Crédit Agricole Assurances S.A.
| Outlook
|Subordinated debt
|Tier 2
|Restricted Tier 1
|S&P Global Ratings
|October 10, 2025
|A+
|A
|Stable
|BBB+
|BBB
HIGHLIGHTS SINCE THE LAST PUBLICATION
- Availability of 2025 Universal Registration Document of Crédit Agricole Assurances Availability of 2025 Credit Agricole Assurances Group's SFCR Crédit Agricole Assurances teams up with teale to deploy a mental health prevention program in the workplace for companies Release of Crédit Agricole Assurances investor presentation - March 2026 (12M 2025 figures) Crédit Agricole Assurances inaugurated its latest low-carbon Claims Management Unit in La Roche-sur-Yon, closing an ambitious project launched in 2023 Crédit Agricole launched ORIANCE: simplified, modern and accessible life insurance for everyone Press conference: 2025 review and presentation of the new corporate project
About Crédit Agricole Assurances
Crédit Agricole Assurances, France's leading insurer, is Crédit Agricole Group's subsidiary, which brings together all the insurance businesses of Crédit Agricole S.A. Crédit Agricole Assurances offers a range of products and services in savings, retirement, health, personal protection and property insurance. They are distributed by Crédit Agricole's banks in France and in 9 countries worldwide, and are aimed at individual, professional, agricultural and business customers. At the end of 2025, Crédit Agricole Assurances had more than 7,100 employees. Its 2025 premium income (non-GAAP) amounted to 52.4 billion euros.
| Press contacts
Géraldine Bailacq +33 (0)6 81 75 87 59
Nicolas Leviaux +33 (0)6 19 60 48 53
Julien Badé +33 (0)7 85 18 68 05
...
| Investor relations contacts
Yael Beer-Gabel +33 (0)1 57 72 66 84
Gaël Hoyer +33 (0)1 57 72 62 22
Sophie Santourian +33 (0)1 57 72 43 42
Cécile Roy +33 (0)1 57 72 61 86
...
1“Non-GAAP” revenues
2 At constant scope, i.e. excluding the consolidation of Abanca Seguros Generales (“ASG”, a Spanish 50%-owned property and personal protection insurance subsidiary) on September 30, 2025, with retroactive effect at January 1, 2025, and excluding the consolidation of PiùVera Assicurazioni and PiùVera Protezione (Italian 65%-owned subsidiaries, respectively active in property and personal protection, and personal protection insurance) on December 31, 2025, with retroactive effect at January 1, 2025, total premium income growth was +13.6%.
3 In local GAAP
4 Life insurance subsidiary in France of Crédit Agricole Assurances that serves high-net-worth clients, particularly through digital channels and wealth management advisors.
5 Savings, Retirement and Protection (funeral
6 As of March 31, 2026, ASG's property and casualty portfolio stood at 205k contracts, including net contribution of +42k contracts over one year. PiùVera Assicurazioni property and casualty portfolio stood at 645k contracts, including net contribution of +28k contracts over one year.
7 Percentage of Regional Banks and LCL customers with at least one motor, home, health, legal, mobile/portable or personal accident insurance policy marketed by Pacifica, French Crédit Agricole Assurances' non-life insurance subsidiary
8 Percentage of CA Italia network customers with at least one policy marketed by CA Assicurazioni, Italian Crédit Agricole Assurances' non-life insurance
subsidiary
9 Excluding savings and retirement
10 See definition in chapter 8.4 "Alternative Performance Indicator (API)" of Crédit Agricole Assurances' 2025 Universal Registration Document available on Investors - Crédit Agricole Assurances Institutional Website
Attachment
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Press release - CAA Q1 2026 results
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