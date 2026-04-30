Crédit Agricole Assurances: Record Quarter Marked By Climate Events

Press release Paris, April 30, 2026

Record quarter marked by climate events

Q1 2026 KEY FIGURES:

Total premium income 1 at an all-time high of €17.0 billion, up +14.5% 2 ;

Record net inflows 3 at +€5.7 billion of which +€3.0 billion on the General Account.

Nicolas Denis, Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole Assurances, said:“In an environment marked by economic uncertainties and an intensification of climate risks, we confirm the robustness of our model and the relevance of our strategic direction. Our responsibility as a leader is embodied in the mobilization of our teams, working closely with our customers and on the ground, in France as well as in Portugal or Spain, to support them in the face of major and repeated storm episodes, as well as in our ability to innovate with the successful launch of Oriance, the new generation of simple, flexible and natively digital life insurance product”.

GROWTH CONTINUING ACROSS ALL BUSINESS LINES

At the end of March 2026, Crédit Agricole Assurances generated total premium income1 of €17.0 billion, up +14.5%2 compared to the end of March 2025. The momentum is driven by all business lines, notably savings and retirement. This quarter is indeed marked by the launch of the Oriance life insurance contract, 100% digital on February 23, 2026, which exceeded 100,000 policies early April, and by the near doubling (+94.2%) of Spirica's4 revenues compared to Q1 2025.

In savings and retirement, premium income1 reached €12.6 billion at the end of March 2026, up +16.0% year-on-year. Preferential profit-sharing offers (PAB) on euro payments stimulated gross inflows3. They amounted to €8.2 billion (+15.3%) on General Account and €4.4 billion on unit-linked products (+17.3%). Consequently, the share of unit-linked within gross inflows stood at 34.7% (+0.4 point year-on-year).

Net inflows 3 reached a record quarterly level of +€5.7 billion, up +€1.8 billion compared to Q1 2025. By product, net inflows3 stood at +€3.0 billion on General Account (+€1.1 billion year-on-year) and +€2.7 billion on unit-linked (+€0.6 billion year-on-year).

Life insurance assets under management 5 continued to grow at €378.1 billion at the end of March 2026 (+7.3% year-on-year) thanks to very strong net inflows3 despite an unfavourable market effect. They included €261.7 billion in General Account (+6.1% year-on-year) and €116.4 billion in unit-linked (+10.1% year-on-year). Unit-linked reserves represented 30.8% of total assets under management at the end of March 2026, up +0.8 point year-on-year.

In property and casualty 6, activity continued its growth trajectory with revenue1 up +10.0% compared to the end of March 2025, reaching €2.9 billion, including Abanca Seguros Generales (ASG) and PiùVera Assicurazioni, which were not consolidated in Q1 2025. At constant scope, the increase was +7.5%. The portfolio reached the 18.0 million contracts threshold, growing +7.3% year-on-year (+2.3% at constant scope). The average premium benefited from tariff adjustments driven by the impact of climate change and inflation in repair costs, as well as from product mix evolution.

Equipment rates within the Crédit Agricole Group banks kept growing year-on-year, both in Regional Banks (44.9%7, up +0.7 point), LCL (28.7%7, up +0.7 point), and CA Italia (21.1%8, up +0.8 point).

In personal protection (death and disability / creditor / group insurance 9 ), revenue1 amounted to €1.5 billion, up +10.7% year-on-year, including Abanca Seguros Generales (ASG), PiùVera Assicurazioni and PiùVera Protezione which were not consolidated in Q1 2025. At constant scope, revenue growth is +5.8%. Creditor insurance grew by +8.0% (+0.5% at constant scope), both on consumer credit and mortgage credit. Group insurance was dynamic at +28.7%, notably with the contribution of the Industries Électriques et Gazières (IEG) contract, which became effective on July 1st, 2025. Individual death and disability also grew by +8.5% (+6.9% at constant scope).

In individual and group health, revenue kept growing at +16.3% over one year (+13.5% at constant scope).

RESULTS IMPACTED BY CLIMATE EVENTS IN FRANCE AND PORTUGAL, AND UNFAVORABLE MARKET CONDITIONS

Crédit Agricole Assurances' contribution to Crédit Agricole S.A.'s net income Group share amounted to €422 million, down -3.9% year-on-year. The first quarter of 2026 was marked by significant climate-related claims in France (storms Nils and Goretti) and Portugal (unprecedented storm Kristin in particular). These events masked strong activity in savings and retirement in an unfavourable market environment.

As a result, the combined ratio 10 increased by +2.5 points year-on-year to stand at 95.7%. The undiscounted net combined ratio increased by +3.1 points to reach 99.0%.

The contractual service margin stood at €27.0 billion at end of March 2026, down -1.9% compared to the end of December 2025 due to unfavourable market conditions affecting the stock revaluation. It includes a notable contribution from new business, driven by revenue growth, which exceeds the release trough P&L.

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