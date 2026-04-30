Solar Energy, Costa Rica, Liberia, NYA City, Sustainability, Genera Power

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Costa Rica continues its journey toward total decarbonization, and this time, the epicenter of change is the“White City.” The start of construction for the NUMU Solar Park is more than just an infrastructure project; it is a declaration of energy independence and sustainability for the province of Guanacaste.

What is the NUMU Project?

Strategically located in Liberia, within the NYA City development, the solar park takes its name from the Chorotega language, where NUMU means“Sun.” This project seeks to capture the region's intense solar radiation and transform it into well-being for thousands of Costa Rican families.

The significance of this park transcends simple electricity generation. Its impact is built on four fundamental pillars:

1. Energy Security: By diversifying the grid with solar power, the country reduces its reliance on rainfall, mitigating the risk of energy rationing during severe dry seasons.

2. Local Development: The partnership between NYA City and Genera Power is boosting Liberia's economy by creating specialized technical and operational jobs.

3. Urban Sustainability: NUMU serves as the energetic heart of a smart city that integrates self-sufficient water infrastructure and modern waste management.

4. Green Transition: It prevents the emission of tons of CO2 annually, reinforcing Costa Rica's commitment to global climate goals.

With this milestone, Guanacaste reaffirms its position as the nation's energy hub. Genera Power plans to expand its capacity in the region to reach an additional 500 megawatts, ensuring that Costa Rica's solar resources become the primary driver for technological and residential development.

The NUMU Solar Park represents the perfect union between Guanacaste's cultural heritage

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