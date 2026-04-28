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Indonesia Train Crash Death Toll Hits Fifteen
(MENAFN) At least 15 people are now confirmed dead following a devastating collision between two trains in Bekasi, West Java, Indonesia, with the casualty count continuing to rise as authorities press forward with identification efforts, police announced Tuesday.
The deadly crash occurred Monday night at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time, when a Jakarta-Bekasi commuter train slammed into a long-distance Jakarta-Surabaya service — a collision that left dozens more wounded and families desperately searching for answers.
Greater Jakarta police spokesman Budi Hermanto disclosed that seven families had already filed missing persons reports at a Jakarta police hospital, urging others to come forward to speed up identification. Authorities are calling on the public to act swiftly to help close the gap on unaccounted victims.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto traveled to a Bekasi hospital Tuesday morning to meet with survivors and the injured, stating he extended condolences on behalf of the government and himself, and promising a quick investigation into the tragic event.
The national rail operator and the National Transportation Safety Committee have jointly launched a formal inquiry to determine what triggered the fatal crash. No cause has yet been established as investigators comb through evidence at the scene.
The collision is one of Indonesia's deadliest rail incidents in recent memory, reigniting longstanding concerns over the safety of the country's heavily trafficked rail network.
The deadly crash occurred Monday night at approximately 8:50 p.m. local time, when a Jakarta-Bekasi commuter train slammed into a long-distance Jakarta-Surabaya service — a collision that left dozens more wounded and families desperately searching for answers.
Greater Jakarta police spokesman Budi Hermanto disclosed that seven families had already filed missing persons reports at a Jakarta police hospital, urging others to come forward to speed up identification. Authorities are calling on the public to act swiftly to help close the gap on unaccounted victims.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto traveled to a Bekasi hospital Tuesday morning to meet with survivors and the injured, stating he extended condolences on behalf of the government and himself, and promising a quick investigation into the tragic event.
The national rail operator and the National Transportation Safety Committee have jointly launched a formal inquiry to determine what triggered the fatal crash. No cause has yet been established as investigators comb through evidence at the scene.
The collision is one of Indonesia's deadliest rail incidents in recent memory, reigniting longstanding concerns over the safety of the country's heavily trafficked rail network.
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