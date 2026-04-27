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Iran Foreign Minister Leaves Pakistan for Moscow on Diplomatic Tour
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister has departed Pakistan and is heading to Moscow as part of an ongoing regional diplomatic tour, according to Iranian state media.
The official report stated that the minister left Islamabad following a brief visit that came after earlier stops, including Oman, as he continues a series of high-level engagements across multiple countries.
He is expected to hold discussions with senior Russian officials during his stay in Moscow, including a planned meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
According to, Iranian media previously indicated that the foreign minister also delivered a message to the United States through Pakistan, outlining Tehran’s positions on key issues such as nuclear negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz, and other regional concerns.
The visit underscores ongoing diplomatic activity involving Iran and major regional and global powers amid continued tensions and negotiation efforts, as stated by reports.
The official report stated that the minister left Islamabad following a brief visit that came after earlier stops, including Oman, as he continues a series of high-level engagements across multiple countries.
He is expected to hold discussions with senior Russian officials during his stay in Moscow, including a planned meeting with President Vladimir Putin.
According to, Iranian media previously indicated that the foreign minister also delivered a message to the United States through Pakistan, outlining Tehran’s positions on key issues such as nuclear negotiations, the Strait of Hormuz, and other regional concerns.
The visit underscores ongoing diplomatic activity involving Iran and major regional and global powers amid continued tensions and negotiation efforts, as stated by reports.
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