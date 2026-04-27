Azerbaijan Confronts Missing Links In Its Non-Oil Economy

In a country where almost 90% of its exports remain in the form of hydrocarbons, the presence of a small Azerbaijan company's jams and dried fruit products among the stock items in Baku supermarkets may look like a mere afterthought. Nothing could be further from the truth. This project, whereby the Economic Council of Azerbaijan has decided to lease shelf space in six Baku supermarket chains for the placement of 140 different products made by small-scale producers through the KOBIA scheme, provides an insight into an issue which Azerbaijan's Economic Council deliberated on during their April 20 meeting: Why do small food manufacturers face difficulties getting their products onto the shelves of Baku supermarkets despite the nation's agricultural capabilities and growing export figures?

With the Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, presiding over the session, which had an informative report prepared by Agriculture Minister, Majnun Mammadov, the conference took place amid some moderate macroeconomic weakness. During the period January to March, 2026, the country's GDP fell by 0.3 percent – its oil and gas economy shrinking by 1.2 percent while its non-oil economy grew by only 0.2 percent. Azerbaijan's sovereign reserves, amounting to about $85 billion, offer enough insurance for this situation.

The problem lies in the fact that this economic downturn occurred right at the time when Azerbaijan needed to demonstrate progress regarding its diversification story, which, according to Oliver Wyman's $150 billion GDP prediction by 2035, should have been expected.

2025 numbers:

- 52.7%: Non-oil share of GDP, marking the first time it has exceeded 50%.

- 8.6%: Non-oil GDP growth rate, despite a 7.3% decline in the oil sector.

-$3.3 billion: Non-oil exports from January to November 2025, a 7.3% increase year-on-year.

- 34%: Proportion of the employed population working in agriculture and agro-processing.

In terms of export performance excluding oil, 2025 could well go down in history as a good year for Azerbaijan. Exports of agriculture and agro-industries from the country amounted to $1.03 billion in the first ten months of the year, with a growth rate of 19.1%. What is even more important is the nature of the growth: sugar export went up by 54.4%, fruits and vegetables 24.3%, chemical products 39%, and foods in general 19.8%. These numbers cannot be considered a mere coincidence but reflect a clear trend toward export diversification.

Rationalisation of the institutional framework that facilitates this progress has likewise been achieved. During the first half of 2026, KOBIA and AZPROMO have been consolidated by presidential order into a single Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises, Investment and Export Promotion, thus avoiding redundancies and bringing the government apparatus for SME development under one roof in a structure with 370 jobs. This comes after many years of dual track management of institutions, which, although functional on their own, have resulted in redundancies and disjointed interaction with their corporate customers. It is more appropriate for Azerbaijan's development stage.

The constraints identified by the Economic Council on April 20th are no different from those highlighted consistently over the past few years. The reason why it is important to enumerate these constraints is that they are not cyclical, but structural issues that cannot be fixed by the next quarter.

Structural constraints on small producers vs current policy responses to counter it

- Post-Soviet land fragmentation has resulted in most farms operating as 2–5 acre plots, which hinders economies of scale that could lower unit costs. Additionally, irrigation water shortages and a slow transition to more intensive agricultural technologies have led to increased production costs across the sector. Small producers are further burdened by cold storage being dominated by large logistics operators, who charge prohibitive fees. Major retail chains favor annual contracts with large suppliers, making it administratively and economically unviable for them to engage in one-off purchases of smaller quantities, such as 200kg. Compounding these challenges, the draft "Internal Trade" law, aimed at regulating supplier-retailer relations and curbing retail monopoly margins, has been under development for five years without enactment. The low procurement prices and rural wages create detrimental incentives, driving the population away from rural areas and into cities.

- KOBIA is making significant strides in enhancing market access for small producers through various initiatives. It has rented shelf space in six Baku supermarket chains, allowing 140 product lines from small producers to reach consumers. The KOB Fest exhibition-fairs are taking place across ten regions, alongside the introduction of KOB Bazar in the Binagadi district in 2025, providing consumers with direct access to regional producers. Additionally, in 2024, KOBIA supported 550 SMEs through retail sales mechanisms and launched pilot farm consolidation schemes covering 10,000 hectares across 12 districts to tackle fragmentation. A $100 million EBRD-backed program was initiated to modernize food processing and packaging infrastructure, and the merger of KOBIA with AZPROMO is expected to create a unified support structure, streamlining engagement with SMEs.

This aspect requires special focus because the major supermarkets in Azerbaijan operate under conditions of a "weakly competitive environment," and they earn high margins despite low costs for procurement of products from both large processors and small producers. Big processors manage to cope with this situation since they benefit from reduced unit costs. Small producers are not able to do this due to the lack of cost advantages gained from economies of scale. Therefore, small producers are automatically excluded from participation in retail trade operations, not based on product quality but on the nature of the economic relations that have never been regulated before. The delay in adopting the Internal Trade Law by five years may serve as evidence of the dominance of vested interests over policy intentions.