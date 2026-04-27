Azerbaijan Confronts Missing Links In Its Non-Oil Economy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
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In a country where almost 90% of its exports remain in the form
of hydrocarbons, the presence of a small Azerbaijan company's jams
and dried fruit products among the stock items in Baku supermarkets
may look like a mere afterthought. Nothing could be further from
the truth. This project, whereby the Economic Council of Azerbaijan
has decided to lease shelf space in six Baku supermarket chains for
the placement of 140 different products made by small-scale
producers through the KOBIA scheme, provides an insight into an
issue which Azerbaijan's Economic Council deliberated on during
their April 20 meeting: Why do small food manufacturers face
difficulties getting their products onto the shelves of Baku
supermarkets despite the nation's agricultural capabilities and
growing export figures?
With the Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, presiding over the session,
which had an informative report prepared by Agriculture Minister,
Majnun Mammadov, the conference took place amid some moderate
macroeconomic weakness. During the period January to March, 2026,
the country's GDP fell by 0.3 percent – its oil and gas economy
shrinking by 1.2 percent while its non-oil economy grew by only 0.2
percent. Azerbaijan's sovereign reserves, amounting to about $85
billion, offer enough insurance for this situation.
The problem lies in the fact that this economic downturn
occurred right at the time when Azerbaijan needed to demonstrate
progress regarding its diversification story, which, according to
Oliver Wyman's $150 billion GDP prediction by 2035, should have
been expected.
2025 numbers:
- 52.7%: Non-oil share of GDP, marking the first time it has
exceeded 50%.
- 8.6%: Non-oil GDP growth rate, despite a 7.3% decline in the oil
sector.
-$3.3 billion: Non-oil exports from January to November 2025, a
7.3% increase year-on-year.
- 34%: Proportion of the employed population working in agriculture
and agro-processing.
In terms of export performance excluding oil, 2025 could well go
down in history as a good year for Azerbaijan. Exports of
agriculture and agro-industries from the country amounted to $1.03
billion in the first ten months of the year, with a growth rate of
19.1%. What is even more important is the nature of the growth:
sugar export went up by 54.4%, fruits and vegetables 24.3%,
chemical products 39%, and foods in general 19.8%. These numbers
cannot be considered a mere coincidence but reflect a clear trend
toward export diversification.
Rationalisation of the institutional framework that facilitates
this progress has likewise been achieved. During the first half of
2026, KOBIA and AZPROMO have been consolidated by presidential
order into a single Agency for the Development of Small and Medium
Enterprises, Investment and Export Promotion, thus avoiding
redundancies and bringing the government apparatus for SME
development under one roof in a structure with 370 jobs. This comes
after many years of dual track management of institutions, which,
although functional on their own, have resulted in redundancies and
disjointed interaction with their corporate customers. It is more
appropriate for Azerbaijan's development stage.
The constraints identified by the Economic Council on April 20th
are no different from those highlighted consistently over the past
few years. The reason why it is important to enumerate these
constraints is that they are not cyclical, but structural issues
that cannot be fixed by the next quarter.
Structural constraints on small producers vs current
policy responses to counter it
- Post-Soviet land fragmentation has resulted in most farms
operating as 2–5 acre plots, which hinders economies of scale that
could lower unit costs. Additionally, irrigation water shortages
and a slow transition to more intensive agricultural technologies
have led to increased production costs across the sector. Small
producers are further burdened by cold storage being dominated by
large logistics operators, who charge prohibitive fees. Major
retail chains favor annual contracts with large suppliers, making
it administratively and economically unviable for them to engage in
one-off purchases of smaller quantities, such as 200kg. Compounding
these challenges, the draft "Internal Trade" law, aimed at
regulating supplier-retailer relations and curbing retail monopoly
margins, has been under development for five years without
enactment. The low procurement prices and rural wages create
detrimental incentives, driving the population away from rural
areas and into cities.
- KOBIA is making significant strides in enhancing market access
for small producers through various initiatives. It has rented
shelf space in six Baku supermarket chains, allowing 140 product
lines from small producers to reach consumers. The KOB Fest
exhibition-fairs are taking place across ten regions, alongside the
introduction of KOB Bazar in the Binagadi district in 2025,
providing consumers with direct access to regional producers.
Additionally, in 2024, KOBIA supported 550 SMEs through retail
sales mechanisms and launched pilot farm consolidation schemes
covering 10,000 hectares across 12 districts to tackle
fragmentation. A $100 million EBRD-backed program was initiated to
modernize food processing and packaging infrastructure, and the
merger of KOBIA with AZPROMO is expected to create a unified
support structure, streamlining engagement with SMEs.
This aspect requires special focus because the major
supermarkets in Azerbaijan operate under conditions of a "weakly
competitive environment," and they earn high margins despite low
costs for procurement of products from both large processors and
small producers. Big processors manage to cope with this situation
since they benefit from reduced unit costs. Small producers are not
able to do this due to the lack of cost advantages gained from
economies of scale. Therefore, small producers are automatically
excluded from participation in retail trade operations, not based
on product quality but on the nature of the economic relations that
have never been regulated before. The delay in adopting the
Internal Trade Law by five years may serve as evidence of the
dominance of vested interests over policy intentions.
| Products
| Export growth
[2025]
| Value
| Market
| Sugar
| +54.4%
| Largest single-category gainer
| Russia, CIS, Middle East
| Chemical products
| +39%
| Growing share of non-oil exports
| Europe, Türkiye
| Fruits & vegetables
| +24.3%
| $769.7mn agricultural exports
| Russia, Gulf, Eastern Europe
| Food products (total)
| +19.8%
| $962.1mn – Jan-Oct 2025
| Diversifying toward new markets
| Cotton yarn
| +8.8%
| Part of textile diversification
| Türkiye, Europe
| Total non-oil exports
| +7.3%
| $3.3bn Jan-Nov 2025
| 24 countries via AZPROMO support
The April 20 meeting included instructions to“responsible
institutions,” which, in Azerbaijani government terminology,
generally precedes the implementation of a set of practical steps,
not just high-level recommendations. According to both the
meeting's agenda and previous government initiatives, it is likely
that further actions will cover three main issues. Firstly, an
extension of the KOBIA shelf space program from its current six
points in Baku to other cities, a low-cost measure aimed at
addressing the market access problem of small producers. Secondly,
quick progress in the farm consolidation pilot programs, possibly
expanding it from the current level of ten thousand hectares to
other regions. Lastly, but more importantly, progress in the
Internal Trade law issue.
The Karabakh element introduces a fresh perspective into the
conversation on agriculture that did not exist two years ago. The
liberated lands, which have been partly resettled through the
"Great Return" initiative, account for about 11,600 sq of
agricultural land, most of which was fertile prior to the
occupation period. In total, KOBIA has received around 1,500
requests from businesspeople looking to set up their businesses in
the liberated lands, 70% of which are from local SMEs. With its
Green Energy Zone status, new transport corridors, and fertile
agricultural lands in Karabakh's lowlands, Azerbaijan has a real
chance to build a processing agro-industry cluster from scratch,
devoid of the complications brought about by fragmented land
ownership and Soviet-era infrastructure that hinder the development
of the non-oil economy.
The sector that is the most important in terms of political
sensitivity, other than the oil sector, is agriculture; as 34
percent of the total workforce is engaged in this sector, it is
also more relevant in relation to the rural population. However,
the issue related to the structure of the deficit in manufacturing
in the economy of Azerbaijan is a difficult challenge in the long
run. Manufacturing contributes 5.8 percent to GDP, and manufactures
contribute merely 4 percent of merchandise export (oil and gas
exports make up approximately 90%). Industrial policy on the part
of the government has led to the creation of industrial parks and
economic zones, with 11 such parks operational currently; the
Central Bank of Azerbaijan has pointed out the low capacity of
Azerbaijani SMEs "to create added value" which clearly means that
these enterprises lack manufacturing capabilities and mostly
involve themselves in trading and services.
The elements are in place. Azerbaijan's $85 billion sovereign
wealth fund and foreign exchange reserves give the country room for
investment. The cooperation agreement with the EBRD, the World Bank
irrigation project, and the IFC SME loans are multilateral
financing mechanisms. The numbers of non-oil exports show the
private sector is ready to deliver once the conditions are right.
What the message of the April 20 meeting shows, and what the
outcomes of this meeting will either prove or disprove, is whether
the government is willing to go beyond the program initiatives to
the reforms, beginning with regulating retail trade, which will
enable the small and medium Azerbaijani producers to be more
competitive.
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