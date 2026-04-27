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ECOWAS Urges West Africa to Completely Eradicate Malaria
(MENAFN) The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a forceful call Sunday for a sweeping reinforcement of regional strategies aimed at the full elimination of malaria — one of the continent's most persistent and deadly public health burdens.
The appeal emerged from the bloc's 27th Ordinary Meeting of Health Ministers, convened over two days in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, drawing together health ministers, government delegations, technical and financial partners, and leading regional health specialists in a unified push to accelerate the fight against the disease.
In an opening address delivered on his behalf, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio framed the gathering as a vehicle for deepening collective action against a challenge that continues to exact a devastating toll across West Africa. He underscored the urgency of building stronger, data-driven and innovation-led health systems capable of shifting the region's trajectory — from merely managing malaria to eliminating it outright.
Sierra Leone's Health Minister Austin Demby struck an equally determined tone, pointing to a measurable hardening of political will to place health at the core of long-term sustainable development across the region.
Yet Demby was candid about the obstacles ahead. He warned that momentum in the global battle against malaria has stalled since 2015, attributing the slowdown to a contraction in external financing and the increasingly disruptive effects of climate change on the disease's geographic spread and seasonal patterns.
Calling for a decisive pivot toward domestic investment, Demby urged member states to embrace innovative approaches and build resilient, self-sustaining health systems capable of mounting a robust and enduring regional response.
The appeal emerged from the bloc's 27th Ordinary Meeting of Health Ministers, convened over two days in Freetown, capital of Sierra Leone, drawing together health ministers, government delegations, technical and financial partners, and leading regional health specialists in a unified push to accelerate the fight against the disease.
In an opening address delivered on his behalf, Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio framed the gathering as a vehicle for deepening collective action against a challenge that continues to exact a devastating toll across West Africa. He underscored the urgency of building stronger, data-driven and innovation-led health systems capable of shifting the region's trajectory — from merely managing malaria to eliminating it outright.
Sierra Leone's Health Minister Austin Demby struck an equally determined tone, pointing to a measurable hardening of political will to place health at the core of long-term sustainable development across the region.
Yet Demby was candid about the obstacles ahead. He warned that momentum in the global battle against malaria has stalled since 2015, attributing the slowdown to a contraction in external financing and the increasingly disruptive effects of climate change on the disease's geographic spread and seasonal patterns.
Calling for a decisive pivot toward domestic investment, Demby urged member states to embrace innovative approaches and build resilient, self-sustaining health systems capable of mounting a robust and enduring regional response.
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