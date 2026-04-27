Bhumi Pednekkar Has 'Jelly Arms Right Now' After An Intense Workout In Gym

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekkar showcased her fitness routine and said that she now has“jelly arms” after an intense workout at the gym.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself doing some weighted arms exercise, which included rowing, double bicep curls, lateral dumbbell raises, plank drag-throughs and skipping.

She wrote in the caption:“I have jelly arms right now. Trust me, this might look easy but it's nottttt. Try it! No breaks 5 rounds of 12 reps each.”

The 36-year-old actress was last seen in“Mere Husband Ki Biwi”, a romantic comedy film written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Bhumi started her career as an assistant casting director for six years. She then made her film debut as an overweight bride in the romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015.

Through her journey in Hindi cinema, Bhumi has supported meaningful films such asToilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

She was lauded for her performances as the septuagenarian sharpshooter Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh and a closeted lesbian in Badhaai Do. Bhumi was then seen in the social dramas Bheed, Afwaah and Bhakshak.

Bhumi was recently seen in Daldal created by Suresh Triveni. It is based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling novel Bhendi Bazaar. It told the story of DCP Rita Ferreira, the youngest officer to head the Mumbai Crime Branch, as she is drawn into a tense, emotionally exhaustive investigation into a brutal serial killer terrorising the city.

The actress recently visited Rishikesh and said that it reminded her of her first visit to the city.

She shared that the first time she visited the city was to say goodbye to her father back in 2011.

Sharing what the city signifies for her in her own words, the 'Badhaai Do' actress wrote, "Wasn't even supposed to be here. Dehradun had called me for an event, but Rishikesh called me louder (sic)."

"My first time at the Ganga was to say goodbye to my father. And then, to shoot for my 1st film, And maybe that's why this place never feels like just a place. It feels like a conversation I keep returning to. Healing isn't linear. Sometimes it looks like an unplanned detour at 6am to a river that already knows your name. So blessed," Bhumi went on to add.